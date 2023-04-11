Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 8pm April 3 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Island Shop to Trerulefoot - Convoy Working for White Lining/Road Markings.
• A30, from 8pm April 5 to 6am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 between Chiverton Cross and Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am December 16 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm April 11 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Treswithian to Tolvaddon closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 7pm April 11 to 6am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Callywith to Cardinham convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton Cross lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm April 12 to 4am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Polyphant lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8am April 17 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions between Scorrier and Chiverton Cross 24/7 lane closures and 40mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm April 17 to 6am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton Cross carriageway closure for improvement scheme, diversion via local road through Blackwater.
• A30, from 7pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers junction, Redruth exit slip lane closures for Cornwall Council maintenance works.
• A30, from 7pm April 17 to 6am April 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Helland to Callywith - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
• A38, from 7.30pm April 17 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel Roundabout to Tamar Bridge carriageway closed for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 8pm April 18 to 4am April 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot to Liskeard - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm April 18 to 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Crowlas traffic signals and convoy working for signing works.
• A30, from 7pm April 19 to 6am April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross, Bodmin, exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down, A30 westbound to Callywith, junction and A38.
• A38, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake to Notter Bridge lane closures, traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A30, from 8pm April 19 to 4am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Colliford Lake to Bodmin - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm April 20 to 6am April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carminow Cross, Bodmin to Turfdown roundabout carriageway closures for surveys, eastbound, diversion via A38 westbound, A389, B3268 and Turfdown Road, westbound, diversion via A30 westbound to Innis Downs and return.
• A30, from 7pm April 21 to 6am April 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Carminow Cross, Bodmin, entry slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 and A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down.
• A30, from 7pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Avers to Chiverton Cross closed for general maintenance works. Diversion via A3047 and minor road through Blackwater.
• A30, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bolventor to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.