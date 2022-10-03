Road closures: almost two dozen for Cornwall drivers this week
Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 20 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm July 4 2022 to 6am July 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah exit slip road closure for improvement scheme, diversion via Henver, junction .
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to midnight, December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm June 30 2021 to 6am December 1 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah narrow lanes and 50 mph speed limit for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
And a further 16 closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A30, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Scorrier lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm October 3 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Longrock Bypass lane closure for Cornwall Council works.
• A38, from 7.30pm October 3 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Carkeel to Saltash Tunnel closed for maintenance works. , diversion via B3271.
• A30, from 8pm October 3 to 4am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for vegetation works.
• A30, from 7pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bolventor to Cannaframe lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound and westbound, Two Bridges lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works. Central reservation gaps closed. Eastbound, traffic diverted via Kennards House. Westbound, traffic diverted via Fivelanes.
• A30, from 7pm October 6 to 6am October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Launceston lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm October 6 to midnight, October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tavistock Road entry slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via Tavistock Road and Western Road to Pennygillam junction.
• A30, from midnight, to 6am on October 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Pennygilam entry slip road closed for carriageway surfacing works. Diversion via Western Road and Tavistock Road to Tavistock Road junction.
• A30, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Ludgvan to Canon's Town traffic signals and convoy working for road markings.
• A38, from 7pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dobwalls to Moorswater lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 7pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Fraddon to Summercourt lane closure and convoy for carriageway surfacing works.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Victoria to Innis Downs both directions lane closures for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 4am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for vegetation works.
• A30, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Highgate Hill to Victoria lane closures for safety barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm October 17 to 4am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Goss Moor to Highgate Hill - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.