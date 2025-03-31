• A30, from 9am March 3 to 5pm April 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): B3288 (Old A30) both directions Carland to Boxheater carriageway closed for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme, diversion westbound, via A3076, A3058, A392, A3075, B3285 and return to B3288 (old A30) eastbound, diversion the same but in reverse.