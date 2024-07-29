Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 21 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 21 closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 9am to 3pm on July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Notter Bridge, lane closure for Technology works.
• A38, from 7pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for maintenance. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 8pm July 29 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Mitchell lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm July 30 to 6am August 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Zelah lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm July 31 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown, traffic lights installed by BT.
• A30, from 6pm August 1 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria, lane closure installed by National Grid.
• A38, from 8pm August 1 to 4am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Landrake traffic signals for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm August 1 to 4am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Carminow traffic signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 8pm August 1 to 4am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Preeze Cross to Temple - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 10pm August 1 to 2am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Summercourt to Chapel Town carriageway closure for National Grid works, diversion via School Road and New Row.
• A30, from 10pm August 1 to 2am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt to Fraddon carriageway closure for National Grid works, diversion via A3058 and B3275.
• A38, from 8pm August 2 to 4am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford to Landrake, two-way traffic lights for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 5 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Scorrier to Chiverton Cross carriageway closure for road markings, Light vehicle diversion via minor road through Blackwater and B3277, HGV diversion via A3047, A393, A39 and A390.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 5 to 4am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Carkeel two-way lights for drainage.
• A38, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Island Shop to Moorswater carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A390 and B3254.
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 4am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Cannaframe to Fivelanes - lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 8 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Chiverton Cross to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closure for road markings, diversion for light vehicles via B3277, minor road through Blackwater and A3047, HGV diversion via A390, A39, A393 and A3047.
• A30, from 8pm August 8 to 4am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple to Colliford Lake, lane closure for emergency barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Camborne to Tolvaddon, lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 8pm August 12 to 6am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Carminow Cross exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A30 eastbound to Cardinham Down, then westbound to Callywith and A38.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.