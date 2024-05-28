Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 22 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 14 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 28 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Kennards House - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm May 29 to 4am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Crowlas to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A38, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closures for inspections, diversion via B3251 and B3252 to Horningtops.
• A38, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker Road closed for inspections, diversion eastbound to Trerulefoot and return to unnamed local road to Menheniot, right to Lower Clicker.
• A38, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closures for inspections. No right turn from either direction at Lower Clicker, eastbound, diversion via Trerulefoot and return, westbound, diversion via local unnamed road to Menheniot, right turn to Lower Clicker.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot roundabout and A38 westbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Mitchell carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Roundabout to St Erth Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3301. Convoy on St Erth Roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turftdown to Twelvewoods 2-way signals for electrical works.
• A30, from 9am to 3pm on June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin to Innis down, lane closure for inspections.
• A38, from 8pm June 4 to 6am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Bodmin Bypass lane closure for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turns between Castle Motors and Lower Clicker. Diversion via Island Shop and return.
• A38, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker lane closure for surveys, No right turn to Castle Motors. Diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of Castle Motors will be diverted to Island Shop.
• A30, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Temple lane closure for structure inspection.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to Lower Clicker. Diversion to Island Shop and return.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 5am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both directions Dobwalls to Doublebois, Lane closure for horticultural works.
• A38, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot lane closure for surveys, No right turn to B3252 or Lower Clicker. Diversion to Trerulefoot roundabout and return, traffic wishing to turn right out of B3252 or Lower Clicker will be diverted to Island Shop.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.