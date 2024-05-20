• A38, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closures for inspections. No right turn from either direction at Lower Clicker, eastbound, diversion via Trerulefoot and return, westbound, diversion via local unnamed road to Menheniot, right turn to Lower Clicker.