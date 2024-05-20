Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm May 7 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm May 12 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Two Bridges lane closures for South West Water works.
• A30, from 4am September 23 2023 to 8pm June 14 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Carland Cross to Mitchell contraflow for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme. Variable speed restrictions.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am June 17 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further 19 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm May 20 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Loggans Moor to Treswithian - lane closure including 2-way signals for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm May 20 to 4am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both Directions Crowlas to St Erth two-way signals for drainage.
• A30, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Newtown traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 6am May 21 to 3pm May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Innis Downs to Victoria, lane closures for inspections.
• A38, from 7pm May 21 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A30, from 9pm May 21 to 6am May 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Trebursye lane closures and convoy working for BT works.
• A38, from 8pm May 22 to 4am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turfdown to Twelvewoods 2-way signals for white lining.
• A30, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Longrock Bypass carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via Longrock.
• A30, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Two Bridges to Altarnun lane closures for barrier repairs, Access from B3257 eastbound and local road for access to westbound, closed, diversion to next, junction and return.
• A30, from 7pm May 28 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Tolvaddon to Avers junction, Redruth, carriageway closures for maintenance works, diversion via B3047.
• A30, from 8pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Two Bridges to Kennards House - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm May 29 to 6am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Lower Clicker exit and entry slip road closures for inspections, diversion via B3251 and B3252 to Horningtops.
• A38, from 8pm May 30 to 6am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker Road closed for inspections, diversion eastbound to Trerulefoot and return to unnamed local road to Menheniot, right to Lower Clicker.
• A38, from 8pm May 31 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closures for inspections. No right turn from either direction at Lower Clicker, eastbound, diversion via Trerulefoot and return, westbound, diversion via local unnamed road to Menheniot, right turn to Lower Clicker.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lower Clicker exit slip road closure for surveys, diversion via A38 eastbound to Trerulefoot roundabout and A38 westbound.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chiverton Cross to Mitchell carriageway closures for improvement scheme, diversion via A3075, A392 and A3058 to Summercourt.
• A30, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor Roundabout to St Erth Roundabout carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via B3301. Convoy on St Erth Roundabout.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Turftdown to Twelvewoods 2-way signals for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.