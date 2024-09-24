THE RNLI lifeguards' main season ends on Sunday after a busy summer, which saw thousands of people head to the coast.
Lifeguard patrols will finish at Godrevy, Gwithian South, Upton Towans, BeachView, Porthminster, Gwenver, Porthcurno, Perranuthnoe and Sharrow.
Patrols will also end at Seaton, Tregantle, Poldhu Cove, Kennack, Gyllyngvese, Great Western, Tolcarne, Portreath, Chapel Porth, St Agnes, Perran Sands, Holywell Bay, Treyarnon, Booby’s Bay, Trevone, Trebarwith, Black Rock and Crooklets.
A number of beaches will be patrolled during weekends in October and during the half term holiday, which will include Widemouth, Summerleaze, Polzeath, Harlyn, Constantine, Gwithian North, Hayle, Porthtowan, Watergate Bay, Towan, Crantock, Praa Sands and Tregonhawke.
RNLI lifeguards will patrol Sennen, Porthmeor, Fistral and Perranporth daily until Sunday, November 3.
People are reminded to choose a beach with lifeguards on patrol, and to be aware of the conditions and their capabilities as the autumn swells hit the coastline.
Henry Saddler-Irvine, RNLI regional lifeguard lead for the South West, said: “This Sunday marks the end of our main lifeguard season for 2024. I’d like to thank our lifeguards for their hard work over the entire season keeping people safe whilst they enjoy the coast.
“Our teams have shown immense dedication and skill in responding to numerous incidents and giving critical care to people who have found themselves in difficulty.
“It is also testament to our supervisors and trainers who work incredibly hard to make sure our lifeguards are best prepared for the season.
“In addition, I’d like to thank all the local authorities and private beach owners who allow us to provide a world-class lifesaving service every year.”