THE RNLI is urging the public to check tide times before heading to the beach, after a sharp rise in rescues over the Easter holidays left lifeguards stretched along the Cornish coast.
At Whitsand Bay in South East Cornwall, RNLI lifeguards carried out 17 rescues in just one week, as fast-moving tides caught beachgoers unaware. Many had ventured out onto sandbars or around headlands, only to find themselves cut off as the water quickly returned.
Lifeguards were stationed at Tregonhawke Beach from April 5 to 21 to provide early-season cover as visitors flocked to the area during the school holidays. While the increase in footfall was welcomed by local businesses, the spike in incidents prompted concern among RNLI crews.
Between April 5-12, lifeguards carried out nine rescues, all of which involved beachgoers becoming stranded by the incoming tide. They also assisted 17 people and responded to three minor first aid incidents and one major first aid case. Several near misses were also reported, highlighting the unpredictable conditions along the rugged coastline.
Beau Gillett, Seasonal RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “It only takes a few minutes from a safe stretch of sand to become completely cut off. People often think that they have more time than they do, especially once the tide turns, it moves very fast.”
Whitsand Bay is known for its expansive sands and dramatic cliffs, but that natural beauty can mask hidden dangers. As the tide sweeps in, access routes can quickly disappear, leaving walkers and swimmers stranded.
The RNLI recommends using official apps or local tide tables and advises anyone visiting the coast to carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch, so they can call for help if needed.
Lifeguards return to Tregonhawke this weekend (April 26-27) and will begin full-time patrols from Saturday, May 3.