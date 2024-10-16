FORMER Looe RNLI fundraising volunteers, Barbara and David Jones celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in August with a donation to the lifeboat station.
Instead of presents the couple encouraged donations helping raise £406.25 for the cause so close to their hearts.
The donation was presented to former RNLI fundraising committee secretary and shop volunteer, Marilyn Berry by Barbara and David accompanied by their grandson Goron, one of the volunteer crew. Barbara and David Jones have stepped down after many years of volunteering with Looe lifeboat station.
Barbara helped in the Looe RNLI shop when it first opened in the Middleton’s Corner boathouse in 1998 and moved with the shop to its current location when the Albatross Lifeboat Station was opened in October 2003.
David was a founder member of the boathouse guide team who opened the Albatross boathouse to the public with the arrival of the Alan and Margaret Atlantic 75 inshore lifeboat, and gave guided tours around the inshore lifeboats and launch tractors.
A spokesperson said: “Everyone associated with Looe Lifeboat Station pass on their congratulations to Barbara and David on their diamond wedding anniversary and thank them for this very generous donation, which will be used to ensure our volunteer crews continue to save lives at sea.”