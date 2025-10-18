THE final curtain came down on The Return of the Legends tour at the Hall for Cornwall on Friday night and what a show it was.
Featuring former Strictly Come Dancing stars Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite the magical performance was full of energy, humour and breathtaking dance moves.
The famous five were joined by equally talented dance partners Victoria Martin, Lowri Beth, Alexandra Busheva, Julia Ruiz Fernández, and Polina Mayer whose spice and pizzazz helped bring the show’s choreography to life.
To kick off the performance the Legends did not disappoint Strictly fans by showcasing all the dance styles the show is famous for including Latin, ballroom, tango, rhumba and the waltz. Highlights included James and Polina’s sensual Rumba, Pasha and Julia’s energetic Samba as well as Ian and Lowri’s hypnotically dreamy Viennese Waltz.
It may have been several years since any of them appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, but Brendan, ever the showman, James, Pasha, Vincent and Ian have clearly lost nothing of their personality, passion, or performance skills. There was plenty of playful banter and behind-the-scenes stories from their Strictly days, which brought lots of laughter.
Other highlights from the performance were the dynamic cowboy saloon routine, which opened the second half of the show, and the stars paying tribute to their dance heroes and favourite movies.
James came come strutting his stuff to John Travolta and Pasha as Patrick Swayze while Ian performed as Gene Kelly and Brendan as Fred Astaire. Pasha’s The Greatest Showman routine was spectacular, Ian’s Moulin Rouge was vibrant, Vincent’s Godfather was dramatic and passionate while James’ routine of I’m Still Standing from Rocketman was a high-energy, show-stopping jive.
For the final show the Strictly Legends promised to give it their all and they delivered receiving a standing ovation from the audience.
The emotional Strictly stars said how humbled they felt that despite the years since appearing on the show that they can still fill out an auditorium. The crowd cheered for more and the Legends will be duly delivering The Legends in Vegas: After-Hours 2026 UK Tour in October and November 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.