PERRIER Comedy and Fringe First award winner Will Adamsdale presents a new autobiographical show about escape, creativity and technology at Into Bodmin on Friday, November 21.
Once upon a time a washed up London writer and technophobe went off-grid in a confused lockdown relocation... only to find that the grass ain’t always greener. The blank page stretched out like the endless fields.
His only hope? His greatest enemy – technology. This show is a story of bots, writer’s block and getting away from it all.
Will is an award-winning performer, writer and deviser. He has made six shows including Jackson’s Way, which won the Perrier Award for comedy in 2004 and was later revived for a sold-out month-long tour playing a different venue every night across London.
Other shows include The Receipt, which won a Fringe First award and the Total Theatre Award for Innovation at the Edinburgh Fringe 2006; The Human Computer, The Summer House, The Joke, and The Victorian in the Wall, which was a Fuel and Royal Court co-production, which toured to great acclaim.
He is also an experienced actor, with roles in Richard Curtis’s The Boat That Rocked; Chris Morris’s Four Lions; Channel 4's Comedy Campus; Detroit, Steppenwolf’s production at the National Theatre; and Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Stuart: A Life Backwards.
Will show will be visiting many venues in the south west during November.
His tour dates include:
- The Exeter Phoenix - November 4
- The Plough, Great Torrington - November 7
- The Theatre Shop, Clevedon - November 13
- Theatre Royal Bath, Bath - November 14
- Front Room Theatre, Weston-super-Mare - November 20
- Into Bodmin/The Old Library - November 21
- AMATA, Falmouth - November 22
- Taunton Brewhouse - November 28
- Wardrobe Theatre, Bristol - November 30
To book tickets to the Bodmin show, visit: intobodmin.co.uk/events/
