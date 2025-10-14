STRICTLY Come Dancing legends will be returning to the Hall for Cornwall next year with a brand new dance spectacular.
Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will be performing Vegas: After Hours on October 11.
Vegas: After Hours, which follows Legends of The Dance Floor in 2024, and The Return of The Legends in 2025, brings the five Strictly legends back together again for a brand new show that captures all the glitz, glamour and excitement of Las Vegas, where the dance floor never sleeps.
The five Strictly legends will bring the spirit of Sin City to life with their dance partners through routines and nonstop entertainment, all set to a soundtrack inspired by the greatest Las Vegas performers of all time.
Neon lights and electric nights, roulette tables spinning, glamorous showgirls, dazzling casinos, desert sunsets, lavish pool parties, whirlwind weddings, iconic hotels and world-class entertainment, Vegas: After Hours captures it all in during the performance.
Brenden Cole said: “Anyone who saw our last two shows will tell you that a Vegas-themed show is the perfect next step for us. We are the Rat Pack of dance, and we’re going to have a Vegas-style party. It’s going to be a riot.”
Vincent Simone added: “As if I haven’t got myself into enough trouble every single night of our last two tours together, our brand new show is inspired by Sin City. What could possibly go wrong? I can’t wait for everybody to find out!”
James Jordan said: “We spent the last two years proving to everyone that we’ve still got it, so as long as my body holds up, I look forward to bringing our most dazzling dance spectacular yet, with my brothers in dance, to audiences across the UK.”
Tickets for the show at Hall for Cornwall will go on sale on November 10.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.