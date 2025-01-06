THE Eden Project, near St Austell, has been lit up with more light installations than ever before over the festive season.
On various dates in late November, through December and into early January, extended opening hours saw the iconic biomes glowing after dark.
The fabulous lighting was combined with dramatic and joyful sound as part of the immersive experience for visitors.
In the rainforest biome, the natural architecture of the plants and pathways was intertwined with striking and reflective light installations emerging from the foliage.
Meanwhile, a new Christmas experience filled the Mediterranean biome where a magical light and sound show suspended in the biome’s citrus grove created a party atmosphere.
Installations and a carousel in the outdoor gardens added to the enchantment for visitors.
The entrance to the link building at the tourist attraction featured a new installation creating a vortex-like tunnel. Father Christmas was also in residence in the run-up to the big day.