ADDITIONAL restrictions have been put in place after a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, more commonly referred to as bird flu, was confirmed at a location near to Bodmin.
A three kilometre protection zone around the premises has been put into place, meaning there will be additional rules in place along with a ten kilometre surveillance zone.
It means that all birds within the three kilometre radius are required to be housed, with strict rules in place aimed at containing the virus for premises in both the three kilometre protection zone and the wider ten kilometre surveillance zone.
All birds at the affected premises will be humanely culled as authorities bid to contain the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza.
The news of the bird flu case comes as the government implement a ban on certain types of ‘bird gatherings’ of poultry, galliforme or anseriforme birds, which are banned in England. Species affected include ducks, geese, swans, pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Council said: “A case of avian influenza has been confirmed near Bodmin. All bird keepers in the area must remain vigilant, follow strict biosecurity measures, and adhere to housing rules where required to help prevent further outbreaks.”
A spokesperson for the UK Government’s Animal and Plant health agency said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in commercial poultry at premises near Bromborough, Wirral, Merseyside (AIV 2025/16) and Bodmin, North Cornwall, Cornwall (AIV 2025/17).
Full details on the rules implemented in the two zones and what is required of keepers of affected species can be found on the government website at www.gov.uk/animal-disease-cases-england.