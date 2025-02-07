Defra has published a captive bird gathering general licence effective from 15:00 on February 7 2025 until amended or revoked. This licence permits captive bird gatherings (including in an AIPZ with housing measures) of all types of birds except for galliforme birds, anseriforme birds and poultry, provided they have been notified to APHA at least seven days before the event and that the gathering meets all the requirements of the general licence.