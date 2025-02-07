The Government department responsible for the management of agriculture and the environment have announced an imminent ban on ‘bird gatherings’ amid an outbreak of avian influenza, more commonly referred to as ‘bird flu’.
The Animal and Plant Health Agency, alongside DEFRA, also known as the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs have announced additional measures in a bid to contain an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu virus.
From midday on Monday, February 10, a ban on gatherings of certain birds will be implemented until further notice.
The measures, which do not at present include the mandatory housing of birds as seen in previous outbreaks, apply to the entirety of the United kingdom.
A spokesperson for DEFRA confirmed the news, saying: “From midday on Monday, February 10, 2025 bird gatherings of poultry, galliforme or anseriforme birds are banned in England. This includes ducks, geese, swans, pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl.
“Gatherings of other captive birds will continue to be permitted, providing you follow and meet all the requirements of the captive bird gathering general licence.”
What counts as a bird gathering
Gatherings include (but are not limited to) bird fairs, markets, shows, sales, exhibitions and some premises used for dealing or internet sales. In addition, vehicles used to transport live birds where the birds are brought together from multiple premises (so called many-to-one or many-to-many activities) are also considered gatherings.
If you bring together two birds from separate locations that is considered a gathering. If one of the birds is defined as poultry or is a galliforme or anseriforme species it is considered to be a poultry gathering even if all the poultry are from a single premises.
How to hold a bird gathering in England
You cannot hold a bird gathering with poultry, galliforme or anseriforme birds anywhere in England.
Other bird gatherings are not permitted within disease control zones (which surround an infected premises). Bird keepers and businesses can check where disease control zones are currently in force on the bird flu disease zone map.
Outside of disease control zones bird gatherings are only permitted under the Avian Influenza (Preventive Measures) (England) Regulations (S.I. 2006/2701) if licensed.
Defra has published a captive bird gathering general licence effective from 15:00 on February 7 2025 until amended or revoked. This licence permits captive bird gatherings (including in an AIPZ with housing measures) of all types of birds except for galliforme birds, anseriforme birds and poultry, provided they have been notified to APHA at least seven days before the event and that the gathering meets all the requirements of the general licence.
General licences are issued by government agencies to provide a legal basis for people to carry out a range of activities. By definition people or organisations do not need to apply for a general licence but you are required by law to abide by their terms and conditions.
Definitive requirements for allowed bird gatherings are set out in the captive bird gatherings general licence.
Pigeon racing from Northern Ireland and the EU also needs to comply with the EU regulations for the export of captive birds.