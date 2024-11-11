RESIDENTS in and around Liskeard have been warned to be on their guard after a series of thefts from outbuildings in the early hours of Monday morning.
Quadbikes, mountain bikes and tools were among items stolen from the Pensilva and Quethiock areas between 2am and 6.30am.
Officers are appealing to members of the public to check CCTV, doorbell of dash-cam footage for the times above and to report any suspicious behaviour.
Devon & Cornwall Police have since issued the following prevention advice to people living in the area:
· Check outbuildings regularly, consider reviewing security and the use of locks, security lighting/CCTV etc
· Consider the use of clamps/locks and tracking systems on quad bike
· Immobilise vehicles and machinery in a lockable building or out of sight
· Remove and secure keys away from vehicles.
· Secure gates and block unused entrances
· Keep a record of serial numbers, photograph vehicles/equipment and note any unique features
Anyone with information or CCTV in the area mentioned is asked to phone 101 or make contact via the Devon & Cornwall police website quoting 50240285368.