ANYONE who is a dab hand at repairs is being encouraged to volunteer for a new initiative in Callington.
A Repair Cafe will be opening in the town in the new year, and organisers OneCallington are on the look out for people to give just three hours a month to the project.
The idea behind the cafe is for local people to save money, reduce waste, and share skills and knowledge – and it will also be a great place to have a cup of tea or coffee and a chat, says OneCallington’s Kelvin Spinks.
“We want to spread the word as we are now moving into the setting up phase,” he said. “We are looking for handy enthusiasts, people that have knowledge and skills who are prepared to volunteer once a month and get involved in repairing all manner of household equipment.
“And we want to be able to offer residents of Callington and the local area the opportunity of getting things fixed.
“If the ‘customers’ can watch and learn whilst repairers work their magic, then maybe next time they can tackle the repairs themselves.”
Kelvin explains that while most items should be able to be sorted out on the same day, sometimes people might have to go away and obtain the right part for the repair and come back another time.
Tools and other materials will be provided on site.
“You will be asked to provide any replacement parts that are required, but at the Repair Cafe, the only expense will be a donation towards the cost of cakes and drinks.”
Repair Cafes first began in the Netherlands in 2009. It’s hoped that the scope of Callington Repair Cafe will include anything that can be carried in by hand, from trousers that need a new zip or the hem taking up, to a broken toaster or vacuum cleaner, and including bikes, toys and small items of furniture.
“We already have some great repairers lined up, but the more the merrier and the more repairing can be done.”