THE 2025 Remembrance Sunday service and wreath laying ceremony in St Dennis was well-attended despite high winds and heavy rain.
The event saw representatives from the Royal Navy, the Army and the RAF in attendance as well as personnel from the police and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service. Many local organisations were also represented at the poignant occasion to remember the fallen.
The parade formed outside the St Dennis War Memorial Institute and marched to St Denys Church led by St Dennis Band.
After the service in the church, the parade marched to the Flanders Field in the cemetery where a wreath and crosses were laid at the cemetery memorial.
The parade returned to the St Dennis War Memorial Institute where wreaths from many organisations were laid.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.