DESPITE the pouring rain, the people of Torpoint turned out in their hundreds to honour the fallen with pride, dignity and heartfelt respect.

The Rame Head Sea Cadet Band led the parade through the town to St James’ Square, where a moving Service of Remembrance took place.

The Rame Head Sea Cadet Band led the parade through the town to St James’ Square ( Andy Campfield )

Town mayor Cllr Julie Martin laid the first wreath, followed by HMS Raleigh’s captain Jeremy Ussher, 16-year-old trainee Daniel Vasey – the youngest male rating at HMS Raleigh – and town freeman Mike Pearn MBE.

Representatives of local clubs and associations then paid their own tributes in a touching display of community unity.

Crowds gathered in big numbers for the Service of Remembrance in St James' Square ( Andy Campfield )

As the parade marched back up the main road, the mayor and captain took the salute, bringing a poignant close to the ceremony.

Recruits from HMS Raleigh parade through the streets of Torpoint on Sunday ( Andy Campfield )

People of all ages turned out in force to be part of Torpoint's Remembrance Service ( Andy Campfield )