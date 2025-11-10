IN defiance of driving rain, Saltash turned out in strength to honour the fallen.
Town mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock led the Remembrance Day parade in the Cornish town, joined by councillors, serving personnel, veterans, emergency services, as well as representatives from local clubs and organisations.
A large number of wreaths were laid at the Saltash War Memorial (Cornish Times)
The afternoon began with a powerful and emotional service at Wesley Methodist Church, where the town paused to reflect and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The parade then marched through Fore Street to the town’s war memorial, where wreaths were laid in silence and gratitude.
Saltash came to a standstill as dignitaries made their way down through Fore Street as part of the Remembrance Day parade (Cornish Times)
As the procession made its return, crowds lined the streets as Cllr Bullock took the salute, a fitting tribute to courage, community and remembrance.
The people of Saltash observe a moment of silence to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice (Cornish Times)
Service personnel and organisations made their way back up through Fore Street with Saltash mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock taking the salute (Cornish Times)
The Saltash poppy garden remembering those who have been lost in war and conflict (Cornish Times)
