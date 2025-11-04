A CORNISHMAN living in Jamaica has launched a powerful grassroots relief mission after witnessing the destruction left by the recent Hurricane Melissa, which tore through parts of the Caribbean island – flattening homes, wrecking livelihoods and leaving families desperate for food, water and shelter.
Dave Hale, 46, originally from Saltash, has lived in Kingston for the past 18 months, where he works as a business projects and development manager at Jamaica Packaging Industries.
However, when the deadly storm struck, he says he knew he couldn’t just watch the devastation unfold.
“Seeing the damage first-hand, not on TV, but with the people I stand next to every day, it was impossible not to act,” he said. “These are the families and friends of the people I work beside every day.”
Dave has since launched an online fundraising appeal to support those hardest hit, while leading hands-on relief efforts with colleagues and local volunteers. His group, which began with just five people, has now doubled in size as word spreads of their work across the region.
Over the past week, they have made repeated trips to Silo in St Elizabeth, one of the areas worst affected by Hurricane Melissa. Together, they have distributed 75 emergency aid kits, repaired roofs using tarpaulins and salvaged zinc sheets, and delivered clean water to isolated mountain villages.
“We’re seeing how desperate and under-supported these areas are,” Hale said. “We’re making sure every penny raised goes straight into the hands of those who need it most – not through layers of bureaucracy, but directly to the families trying to survive.”
The storm, which packed winds of over 120 miles per hour, destroyed homes, flooded farmland and cut off communities from essential supplies. Many families who already lived on the edge now face complete ruin. Hale said the need for immediate, targeted assistance is critical.
Through his GoFundMe appeal, which has already raised more than £2,200, Dave and his team are funding food parcels, clean drinking water, baby essentials, hygiene products and materials to help rebuild damaged homes. Every item, he says, is accounted for and delivered by hand.
In his online message to supporters, Dave wrote: “I was lucky to make it through safely, but many here weren’t. Families who already worked incredibly hard to get by are now left with very little. Even the smallest contribution will directly help someone rebuild.”
He added that the aim is to bypass large organisations and ensure 100 per cent of donations reach local people in need.
“Through my job and the network we have in the community – factory workers, neighbours and their families – we can respond quickly and transparently,” he said.
With the scale of damage still being counted across Jamaica, Dave’s campaign has become a beacon of community spirit. Indeed, donations have continued to arrive from friends, former colleagues and well-wishers across Cornwall and beyond.
“People here are resilient, but the need is immense,” he added. “We’re doing what we can.”
Those wishing to support Dave’s relief fund can visit: www.gofundme.com/f/stand-with-jamaica-melissa-recovery-appeal
