Festivities include a special visit from Santa on his sleigh, a sparkling festive parade, and appearances from popular characters Rumi and Elsa.
Families can take part in the Elf Hunt Trail, starting at 4pm on Friday and running until 12 noon on Saturday, November 15, with prizes for those who find Essa the Elf. Sign-up forms are available online or from the Guildhall and Library Hub.
Shoppers can enjoy late-night trading while soaking up the festive atmosphere. The highlight comes when the lights are switched on outside Superdrug, illuminating the town in a warm holiday glow.
