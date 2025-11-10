THOUSANDS of people from St Austell and the surrounding area gathered in the town centre on Sunday to support the Remembrance Day parade and service.
Mayor of St Austell Cllr Colin Hamilton said: “It was a true honour to be at the head of the parade with Geraint Richards, the High Sheriff of Cornwall, and quite overwhelming to see so many people lining the streets paying their respects.
“My gratitude goes to St Austell Town Band for leading the parade, the Rev Jonathan Huff and the Rev Paul Benney for their poignant church service and the town council’s grounds staff, security staff and police for keeping the town safe throughout the event.”
The occasion also marked the official opening of the new Holy Trinity Church piazza.
