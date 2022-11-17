Craving sea air? This modern house for sale is just minutes from the beach
Subscribe newsletter
This house with panoramic views over the coast has an “immaculate” garden - and could soon be your new home.
Cranford, in Bude, is a detached home set on the North Cornwall coast, with plenty of windows to take advantage of the seaside vistas.
The property is entered through an entrance hall on the ground floor, which leads to a drawing room which acts as the main reception room, featuring a bay window and a panoramic window overlooking the sea.
From the drawing room, bi-fold doors connect to a kitchen and breakfast room, with space for a breakfast table and integrated appliances, as well as a separate utility room.
As well as this, the ground floor also includes an en-suite bedroom with French doors, and a sitting room that could be used as an additional bedroom with an adjoining shower room.
Upstairs, there is a family room with multiple skylights and an adjoining bathroom, which could also be used as another bedroom.
Outside, the south-facing garden includes al-fresco dining space on timber decking, a lawn, a pergola, a shed and a summer house, while an integrated garage and low stone wall sit at the front of the house.
The property is being marketed by Strutt & Parker and is listed for a guide price of £750,000.
Richard Speedy, head of Strutt & Parker’s Exeter office, commented: “The Cornish coast is enduringly popular with its towns and villages always in high demand from buyers.
“Boxes to tick are often a sea view, walking distance of the beach, and a south facing garden – Cranford has all three.
“Widemouth Bay offers that peaceful and picturesque lifestyle by the sea that so many of us crave, in one of the country’s top surfing locations.
“Cranford occupies a great spot in the village, with a perfect vantage point to take in all the dramatic scenery the area has to offer.
“On a sunny day, living here, if feels like you could be in the Mediterranean, but instead you’re fortunate enough to be nestled in a pocket of the UK’s most beautiful coastline.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |