PRIVATE gardens are opening to the public across Cornwall and Devon this summer as part of The National Garden Scheme.
Founded in 1927 to raise funds for community nurses, the scheme aims to raise substantial amounts for some of the nation's most beloved health charities such as Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson's UK.
In 2023, more than £3.4-million was raised nationally and more than £58,000 was proudly raised in Cornwall.
A list of upcoming gardening events happening in Cornwall and Devon in late June and July:
Highways, Yelverton
June 21 to 23 and July 26 to 28, 11am to 4pm
A garden styled in different zones, starting in the front garden with a profusion of colourful planting and a morning deck area with a water feature.
The side path gives interest with a rockery. The back garden has a rose garden, lawn, pretty greenhouse, deck and larger shrubs with planting making maximum use of space.
Visitors comment on the inspiration they receive for their own garden plants. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/46998/highways
Harbour Lights, Bideford
June 22 to 23, 11am to 5pm
Half an acre of colourful garden with Lundy views. A garden of wit, humour, unusual ideas, installation art, puzzles, volcano and many surprises.
Water features, shrubs, foliage area, grasses in an unusual setting, fernery, bonsai and polytunnel, plus masses of colourful plants. You will never have seen a garden like it.
Garden is child friendly and a free leaflet is available. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21264/harbour-lights
Firste Park, Callington
June 23, 11am to 4pm
1950s house with mature trees, flower gardens established about 5 years ago with just over 1 acre incorporating a waterfall, pond and lawned areas. Packed with many plants and shrubs inc over 100 named roses, several varieties of hydrangeas and perfumed plants in abundance.
There is an outside kitchen area, pergolas, a fruit and vegetable garden with cut flowers which the garden also use for dried flowers. For more information, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44437/firste-park
The Old Granary, Bradworthy
June 23, 11am to 5pm
The Old Granary is a barn conversion with a small four year old garden. It inc a greenhouse, a log cabin used as a Bowen Therapy studio and a small shed.
I grow cut flowers at the rear of the garden for sale, and the remaining borders are a colourful and exuberant example of what can be achieved in a small space. The style is relaxed and informal, fairly cottagey with a few quirky twists. For more information, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/46326/the-old-granary
Menheniot Gardens
June 23, 2pm to 5.30pm
Menheniot Gardens is a group of five gardens and three community spaces situated in an attractive old mining village all within a reasonable walking distance from the sports pavilion.
They consist of cottage gardens, private gardens and community spaces. There is a wide range of plants and shrubs and a section on rewilding that should interest most visitors. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/18858/menheniot-gardens
Upper Gorwell House, Barnstaple
June 23 and July 28, 2pm to 6pm
Created mostly since 1979, this four acre garden overlooking the Taw estuary has a benign microclimate which allows many rare and tender plants to grow and thrive, both in the open and in the walled garden.
Several strategically placed follies complement the enclosures and vistas within the garden. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/9645/upper-gorwell-house
Pinsla Garden, Bodmin
June 25 and 26, 9am to 5pm
A delightful garden near Frenchmans Creek, on the Lizard, which is the setting for Kestle Barton Gallery; wildflower meadow, Cornish orchard with named varieties and a formal garden with prairie planting in blocks by James Alexander Sinclair.
It is a riot of colour in summer and continues to delight well into late summer. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/16162/pinsla-garden
Lostwithiel Gardens
June 29, 11.30am to 4.30pm
An ancient stannary town, Lostwithiel dates back to the C12. A bustling and colourful little town with a strong sense of community and camaraderie.
The pop up group of gardens comprise five great little spaces, each with their own sense of style, but typically small-town gardens.
They are guaranteed to inspire those who have their own small garden and showcase what can really be done with such a small space. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/47032/lostwithiel-gardens
The Old Vicarage, Talland
June 29 to 30, 2pm to 5pm
Vibrant four acre south-facing coastal garden, with varied stunning vistas of Talland Bay, the ancient Talland Church and surrounding hills.
Mature Monterey pines lead directly to the SW Coast Path. Restoring this historic churchyard garden has been an ongoing labour of love since 2018.
Paths and some steep steps wind through terraced gardens, with seating to rest and enjoy the wonderful views. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45804/the-old-vicarage
Antony Woodland Garden, Torpoint
July 5, 10.30am to 5pm
Antony Woodland Garden is one of the most beautiful gardens in Cornwall. It is a haven of serenity and peace, the perfect place for a pleasant walk, a picnic, for children to explore and for those interested in gardening, to enjoy a magnificent variety of plants.
As an “International Camellia Garden of Excellence” it holds the National Collection of Camellia japonica. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44438/antony-woodland-garden-woodland-walk
Anvil Cottage, Callington
July 7, 1pm to 5pm
Essentially, this is a plantsman’s garden. Winding paths lead through a series of themed rooms with familiar, rare and unusual plants.
Steps lead up to a raised viewpoint looking west towards Caradon Hill and Bodmin Moor. Other paths take you on a circular route through a rose garden, hot beds, a tropical area and a secret garden. For more information, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/33202/anvil-cottage
Lametton Mill, Liskeard
July 7, 11am to 5pm
A newly created garden, planted during 2023, on the site of a former mill. Contains a variety of young specimen trees, herbaceous borders, an extensive collection of Intersectional (ITOH) peonies, roses, small pond and water feature.
The garden is laid out on different levels on a gently sloping site with several seating areas to relax in sun or shade. There are gravel paths and some steps. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45998/lametton-mill
Trevina House, St Neot
July 12, 10.30am to 5.30pm
The gardens at Trevina are both old and new. From a Victorian cottage garden with original cobbled paths to rewilded woodland.
A trout pond occupies the site of a medieval fish pond and the site of a Cornish Round. There is a traditional kitchen garden and organic orchard.
The gardens have colour and interest year-round, from the first snowdrops, bluebells, apple blossom and ripe apples in October. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/44980/trevina-house
Dobwalls Gardens
July 19 to 20, 1.30pm to 5.30pm
Two very different gardens within a few minutes drive from each other. 9 Higman Close, a restless, constantly changing, unapologetically busy garden, full of good plants with colour, scent and surprises. Glasshouse overflowing with cacti and succulents, some over 35 years old.
The garden at South Bosent is currently being developed from farmland. The aim is to create a combination of interesting plants coupled with habitat for wildlife over a total of 9½ acres.
Several garden areas, woodland gardens, a meadow, ponds of varying sizes, inc. rill and waterfall. In spring, the bluebell wood trail runs alongside the stream. To book, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/45012/dobwalls-gardens
Musselbrook Cottage Garden, Beaworthy
July 19 to 21, 11am to 4.30pm
One acre naturalistic/wildlife/plantsman’s/sensory garden on sloping site which is autism friendly. Year-round interest with rare and unusual plants.
Thirteen ponds (koi, lilies), stream, Japanese and Mediterranean gardens, wildflower meadow, massed bulbs. Ericaceous plants inc camellias, magnolias, rhododendrons, acers, hydrangeas. For more information, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/33324/musselbrook-cottage-garden
Greatcombe, Newton Abbot
July 20 to 21, 1pm to 5pm
A truly beautiful, tranquil garden with unusual plants and exciting use of colour, a garden to visit again and again. Enchanting, magical place, one of our favourites which has given us much inspiration.
A real asset to the NGS and fabulous home-made teas by the stream. To book tickets, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/33980/greatcombe
West Kitcham Farm, Launceston
July 27 to 28, 10am to 4pm
The garden at West Kitcham is a ‘work in progress’. The house and garden are set in beautiful countryside with expansive views across farmland to Dartmoor.
The garden encompasses a range of old and new beds, with new planting all around the garden which considers our changing climate.
Visitors can enjoy the garden, small orchard, vegetable garden and new woodland walk and wildflower areas. Pre-booking is essential, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/46125/the-black-farmer-at-west-kitcham-farm
Byeways, Launceston
July 28, 1pm to 5pm
Small town garden developed over 11 years by enthusiastic amateur gardeners. Herbaceous borders, rockery. Tropicals including bananas, gingers and senecio. There’s also stream and water features, roof garden, Japanese inspired tea house and courtyard with bridge.
Fig tree and Pawlonia flank area giving secluded seating. Living pergola. New area of ponds and water features with removal of sheds and overgrown areas. For more information, visit: findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/21337/byeways