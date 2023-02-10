The fourth event of the Primary Schools Cross Country League, which the Cornish Times helps sponsor, took place on Friday, February 3, at a brand new course in Landrake.
There were 489 starters and 482 finishers overall.
Results:
Year 3 and 4 girls
1st - Holly White, Year 4, St Nicolas
2nd - Anna Gurney, Year 4, Landrake
3rd - Grace Deacon, Year 4, Landrake
Year 3 and 4 boys
1st - Barnaby Pothecary, Year 4, Looe
2nd - Rafe Jackson, Year 4, Looe
3rd - Dexter Sergeant, Year 4, St Germans
Year 5 and girls
1st - Florence Zinn, Year 5, Carbeile
2nd - Jess Gardiner, Year 5, Bishop Cornish
3rd - Jazz Jackman, Year 6, Polperro
Year 5 and 6 boys
1st - Lucas Sweeney, Year 5, Bishop Cornish
2nd - Emerson Libby, Year 6, Menheniot
3rd - Austin Ruddscott, Year 6, St Germans
702 individual children have raced this season.450 have so far completed 3 races to qualify for a medal. 257 have so far completed 4 races to qualify for the results. Depending on the category there will be 10-16 schools that have so far qualified for the team results.
The final is at Newquay Sports Centre on Thursday, March 30.