The fourth event of the Primary Schools Cross Country League, which the Cornish Times helps sponsor, took place on Friday, February 3, at a brand new course.
Pupils from schools all over the region took to the Motox course in Landrake.
Parents, teachers, friends and family who came to watch have wished those who took part congratulations:
Mrs Porter from Pelynt Primary School said: “Congratulations to all the Pelynt Primary Academy runners. You all dug deep on another challenging course!”
Claire Brown explained: “Worth noting that it was an excellent course for spectators to be able to see the runners, although there were some tough hills for the children to conquer!”
A spectator said: “They all deserve a huge congratulations it was a mega tough new course!”
Another commented: “The team from Menheniot Primary School were amazing!”
Zoe Cowl commented: ‘‘Huge congratulations to our son Toby and all his team from St Stephens school in Saltash for the massive effort and determination. He makes us very proud, love Mum and Dad.’’
Lou Saberton said: ‘‘Massive congratulations to all of the runners at Darite Primary Academy. Go Team Darite!’’
Another wanted to mention the 10 children who took part from Quethiock Church of England School. They said: "Huge congratulations to them for taking part in this tough new course. Team Quethiock are incredibly proud of them all."
There has been an important change to area cross country qualification.
Since information was sent regarding the fourth schools cross country event at Landrake Motox incorporating the qualifier for Area Championships it has been announced by the School Games Organiser for East Cornwall that this year schools will be invited to enter runners of their choice to the county event, for example open entry.
This is due to the change in the Cornwall School Games criteria of pupils it is targeting which means some of the SGOs aren’t running cross country leagues/qualifiers
Therefore, schools will be advised by Callington Games Organisers to enter their strong runners into the county final. It will no longer be decided by qualifying at one of our XC League races.
The final is at Newquay Sports Centre on Thursday, March 30.