Menheniot Postmaster, Gary Walters, will be travelling to London this weekend to attend King Charles III’s coronation. Gary is one of 2,000 guests who has been given a once in a lifetime opportunity to go to Westminster Abbey to watch the Coronation.
Gary, who received the British Empire Medal in the 2022 New Years’ Honours List, was one of the names pulled from the ballot box full of other recipients of British Empire Medals. 450 people from across the UK were chosen to attend the actual Coronation ceremony.
Gary was awarded his British Empire Medal in recognition of his role as Postmaster for the village of Menheniot and providing Post Office outreach services to 15 other communities in South East Cornwall. It was also acknolwdedgement of Gary going above and beyond during the pandemic.
Whilst Gary is in London attending the Coronation there will lots of special events in Menheniot, so he will be able to swap Coronation weekend memories with his customers. Local events include a Coronation party and cream tea on the Saturday and a Kings Coronation Big Lunch on the Sunday.