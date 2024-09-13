Around 1,500 motorcyclists took part in the 37th outing of the annual Martin Jennings Memorial Motorcycle Run on Sunday to raise vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.
The bikes assembled at Tregurra Park and Ride Car Park in Truro in the morning before heading off on a countywide journey around the county. After setting off from the city, the convoy headed to their lunch spot at Cornwall Services before heading down the A30 towards Camborne.
+ 4
(View All)
After arriving at Beacon, the bikers came together at the village square where a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Martin Jennings, who lost his life while competing at the Manx GP in 1987. It was also a time to remember fallen motorcyclists who have died on Cornish roads.
The last leg of the run saw the bikers head to their final destination at the Falmouth Recreation Ground. Throughout the entire journey spectators of all ages were out in force showing their support for the riders in a heart-warming display of community spirit.
Organiser David Saunby has set up a JustGiving page to help raise further money for the Alzheimer’s Society, who provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia. To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/david-saunby-1724195220729