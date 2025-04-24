COMEDIAN Marcus Brigstocke has hit the road with his brand new show Vitruvian Mango, which will be visiting Launceston Town Hall on June 4 and St Austell’s Keay Theatre on June 6.
What are men for? Most heavy things can be lifted by machines and most problems can be solved by computers and most puddles can be crossed without us gallantly draping our capes over them - so are we fellas of any use at all?
Marcus thinks we might still serve some useful function. But what is it? In his brand new tour show, Marcus will resolve the entire issue once and for all (in a non-patriarchal, open minded, progressive sort of way).
DaVinci’s Vitruvian Man is the image of the ideal male form. Marcus’ Vitruvian Mango is the same, but sweeter, softer, seasonally available and, when ripe, delicately perfumed.
Marcus is regarded as a major comedy, writing, and acting talent and he regularly performs stand up to sell-out audiences on tour.
BBC Radio 4 has become somewhat of a second home to Marcus with regular appearances on I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, The Now Show and Just A Minute; he has written and recorded three series and four specials of his hit show Giles Wemmbley-Hogg Goes Off. He also co-starred alongside Kerry Godliman, in three series of The Wilsons Save The World.
As well as making the semi-final of Celebrity Master Chef recently, Marcus has notched up an impressive list of TV credits including, Comedians Giving Lectures (DAVE), House of Games (BBC Two), QI (BBC2), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), and host of The Late Edition and Mock the Week (BBC2).
Marcus also hosts the hit podcast How Was It For You? with his wife Rachel Parris.
To book tickets, visit: www.offthekerb.com/artist/marcus-brigstocke/