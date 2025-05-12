THERE was mud, mermaids and many memories made at this weekend’s Race for Life events as people across Cornwall united against cancer, raising £150,000 for Cancer Research UK.
The Pretty Muddy obstacle course at Stithians Showground and the 5k and 10k Race for Life at Falmouth’s Gyllyngvase Beach were supported by over 2,300 people whose lives have been touched by cancer.
On Saturday, survivors Anke Craigie, Kerrys King and Joanna Cooper were part of the ‘Mermaids’ team of five who had collectively raised over £2,000 as they took on Pretty Muddy.
They were among 1,650 adults and children who crossed the finish line after clambering through muddy tunnels, cargo nets and enjoying space hoppers and the inflatable slide.
Joanna knows all too well why fundraising for life-saving research is so important and said: “I was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer and have been on two clinical trials. Thankfully, five years after I was diagnosed, I’m here today and our team has raised around £2000 to help other people.”
Matilda Thorniley, 12 and siblings Jemima, 10 and Oscar, 6, took part in memory of their Auntie Rose. After she had faced cancer twice, they wanted to raise money for research and had collected over £405.
Meanwhile 36 people from Imerys Minerals, including a bride-to-be, came together in support of their team-mate and cancer survivor, Marie who beat cervical cancer last year. Team leader Hannah Cutlan said: “I took part in this on my own last year, suggested it to the team and now we have 36 of us! We’ve carried out cake sales, raffles and our company has sponsored us £500 to help us raise a total of over £4,800 so far.”
On Sunday, over 600 people gathered for a mass warm-up at Falmouth’s Gyllyngvase Beach Car Park before setting off on the 5k and 10k route.
Penny Williams was joined by friends and family after she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer three years ago.
Penny, from Camborne, said: “I was given the all-clear and signed off from my treatment two weeks ago after three years of chemo, surgery and radiotherapy. I know how important research is and am so pleased to have received my good news just before Race for Life.”
Vanessa Hubbard was joined by her friend Claire Gibson, who lost her father, and niece Jessica Bush, in support of Vanessa’s husband Martin.
Vanessa said: “Martin was diagnosed with bladder cancer and is receiving chemotherapy at the moment. We wanted to do our bit today for him and all the people we know affected by cancer.”
Pamela Stansfield, Linda Whitney and Lynn Harvey formed a team after all their lives were touched by cancer in different ways.
Lynn, 74, said: “I’m 15 years cancer free after I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had surgery and here I am running the Race for Life 15 years on.”
Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the South West, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Cornwall.
“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.
“It was a fantastic weekend at Race for Life Cornwall, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.
“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Every donation, every pound raised will make a real difference.”
Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.
Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.
For more information about Race for Life, visit: raceforlife.org