A LOCAL sports club has immortalised one of its former member’s memory by naming a tournament for him.
Liskeard Inclusive Badminton offers club and competitive opportunities for players of all age and abilities. However, recently the club paid its respects to a former member by naming a tournament in his memory.
A long-term member at the club, Alistair McDonald was well known for his competitive spirit and friendly relationship with club members. He had previously served on their committee for many years.
Alistair was known to members for his dedicated support of the club’s teams — of which the club now has six — always staying behind to help, watch and coach the matches.
Clair Reed, who runs the club, said: “During pay and play sessions when Alistair would play, he would regularly be diving for a shot giving all the coaching staff a fright thinking there had been an accident, quickly realising it was only Alistair again!
“Although extremely competitive, he always showed great sportsmanship.”
However, Alistair was later diagnosed with cancer, though this didn’t stop him getting on the court.
Claire continued: “When he was diagnosed with cancer, he was extremely open with our members and continued to play for as long as possible, even towards the end playing in our sports wheelchair when his illness prevented him and he was unsteady on his feet.”
Having been such a vital part of the club for so many years, the committee felt it was only right that Alistair’s spirit be immortalised through a local tournament.
Clair continued: “The committee were unanimous in that they wished to recognise Alistair’s contribution to the club and it was agreed that the Alistair McDonald plate be purchased, a fitting tribute to be used for tournaments due to his competitive spirit.
“We were very lucky to have Alistair with us for the very first tournament,” she continued. “And he presented the plate to the winners, but sadly by the time our Christmas tournament was here, he was no longer with us.”
However, with Alistair’s name and spirit in their hearts and minds, club members remember their friend the way he would want them to, through competition, and recently the club took to the court to face off and commemorate their former teammate.
Nineteen pairings took to the start line, each battling it out in a number of play offs before the best teams took to the quarterfinals.
With teams giving it their all, one by one the winners progressed to the next round, before the grand final, which saw Kerensa and Jan triumph over Becky and Colin.
Claire added: “Congratulations to our winners of the main event. Third and fourth place subsequently going to John and Stephen and Duncan and Chrissy. We were able to run a plate event too which was subsequently won by Adam and Liam, with Tony and Matt in second place. We were again honoured to have Jean, Andrew and Paul McDonald with us to make the presentation of the Alistair McDonald plate.”