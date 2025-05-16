FOUR music acts, including the Libertines, have been lined up for a special gig at the Eden Project, near St Austell.
The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, will be headlining a one-off Eden Sessions event on Sunday, July 13.
The band will be joined on the day by Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, art-rock livewires Sports Team and fast-rising Celtic punks Men An Tol.
An Eden Sessions spokesperson said: “Get ready for an unforgettable day of electrifying music and non-stop energy as the Eden Project transforms into a one-day sessions paradise. The spectacular biomes and vast outdoor gardens will be a kaleidoscopic backdrop for a stand-out day of music, not to be missed this summer. The event will provide an exciting finale to this year’s sessions season.
“The Libertines defined an era of heady music, with a back catalogue steeped in raucous energy and a reputation that precedes them.
“Fronted by Carl Barat and Pete Doherty, alongside bassist John Hassall and powerhouse drummer Gary Powell, the Libertines’ chemistry on stage is a testament to a bond forged in the heart of Britain’s early-2000s indie explosion.
“From the moment they burst onto the scene with Up The Bracket in 2002, the band carved out their own corner of British music - anarchic, poetic and unpredictable. Tracks such as Time for Heroes and Boys in the Band became the soundtracks of a generation.
“Their second self-titled album in 2004, fuelled by internal strife, shot straight to number one in the UK album chart, delivering ageless anthemic hits Can’t Stand Me Now, What Became of the Likely Lads and Don’t Look Back Into The Sun.
“Fast forward to today and the band are once again proving their enduring magic. Their latest album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, debuted at number one in the UK album chart in 2024 – two decades after they last topped it. Late 2024 saw them sell out venues across the UK, followed by a sell-out European tour earlier this year.
“From their earliest days - recording with The Clash’s Mick Jones, to their latest work with producer Dimitri Tikovoi (Placebo, Charli XCX, The Horrors) - to their momentous Glastonbury performance in 2022, 20 years on from their first album, The Libertines have always crafted brilliance amongst the occasional chaos, always coming back together, pushing forward while nodding to their roots.”
Eden Sessions managing director Rita Broe said: “The Libertines are a band whose story is woven into the fabric of British music history - raw and uncompromising. To welcome them to the Eden Sessions for what promises to be an unforgettable, one-day celebration feels incredibly special.
“The event will bring together a stand-out line-up of exciting acts, who, combined, will be sure to deliver a passionate and powerful day – a fitting finale for this year’s sessions season.”
Frank Turner released his 10th studio album, Undefeated, in May 2024 which debuted at number three in the official album chart and number one in the independent album chart.