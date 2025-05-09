CORNWALL-BASED singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid will be performing as part of the Lostwithiel Concert Series in St Bartholomew’s Church on Friday, June 6.
Sarah, who is currently on tour around the UK and Ireland, has recently released a live video of a new song that she says will likely become the title track of her next album, performed in the very space where she plans to record it.
Entitled “I’m Slowing Down As I Get Older (And That’s Good),” the song carries an upbeat message about living in the present, with a bluesy flavour that evokes Sarah’s roots in Chicago, where she spent most of her childhood before moving to Ireland and then on to Cornwall.
It’s performed on the Ibanez Artist electric guitar that formerly belonged to her late friend and mentor Michael Chapman, who produced and played on her 2018 album If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous.
“Everybody said that album title was too long,” Sarah laughs. “But I’m thinking that ‘I’m Slowing Down As I Get Older (And That’s Good)’ might make a really good title for the next release, and that’s even longer! But people have already been asking if I’ve got a T-shirt with that song title on it, so why not?
“The plan is to record the new album this summer — hopefully in my new home studio — and release it early next year. The garage still needs a lot of work, although we’ve made a start and had the walls tanked thanks to the lovely people who’ve already contributed to my GoFundMe campaign. The next steps are repairing and insulating the roof and replacing the doors and windows.
The video can be viewed on Sarah’s YouTube channel and website.
To book tickets, visit: dandelion.events/e/sarahmcquaid