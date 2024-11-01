A Hitchcock classic returned to the location of its filming for a premiere in the new village hall facility.
The venue, which now includes an indoor cinema complex, showcased the Hitchcock film The Manxman to a sell out audience.
The classic was filmed in the village in 1929 and is the last fully silent production that Alfred Hitchcock directed before moving to sound film.
It tells a story of two close childhood friends - one a fisherman - fighting for the love of the same woman.
James Harrison brought Alfred Hitchcock’s The Manxman back to Polperro in association with South West Silents.
James, who works at BBC Bristol where he has been involved in numerous film and archive related documentary productions, brought along colleague and musician Stephen Horne who complemented the classic with live piano accompaniment.
Stephen regularly performs around the globe and has long been internationally recognised as one of the leading silent film accompanists.
James Harrison said: “It was a real thrill to see The Manxman on the big screen in the actual place Hitchcock filmed it.
“We had a really great reaction from the audience as well who were spellbound by its presentation and quality. I think we might have started something! Expect another screening next year, I think.”
“Polperro village hall is rapidly becoming the community hub it was meant to be, and the group of trustees in place have been working hard to bring exciting projects and new platforms like The Manxman screening for everyone within the parish and local community.”
The Manxman will be released later this year as part of a special Blu-ray set by Studiocanal called Hitchcock – The Beginning.
The film will be accompanied by a new orchestral score by Stephen Horne which was recorded in Italy as part of Le Giornate Del Cinema Muto earlier this year.
A new group of village hall trustees has been tasked with developing Polperro village hall into a thriving community hub. The hall is available to hire for a wide variety of activities. Contact [email protected] for further information.