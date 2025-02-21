A LIBERAL Democrat ‘alternative budget’ amendment will be heard by Cornwall Council next week, with the aim of reversing some of the cuts proposed by the Conservative administration at the authority.
In the amendment, the Liberal Democrat group on Cornwall Council are seeking to reverse the proposed reduction in the opening hours of household waste recycling centres (HWRC) at a cost of £200,000, retain the adolescent intervention service at a cost of £327,000 and also keep the Home Solutions Redesign (known as the Handyperson service), a service which provides affordable assistance around the house to individuals with disabilities at a cost of £133,225.
These proposals are in addition to a previously announced plan for the funding of a feasibility study for the works required to make the notorious Plusha junction safer at a cost of £250,000.
It has since been confirmed that Cornwall Council’s administration will make this a part of their main budget.
In the alternative budget, Cllr Leigh Frost, the Liberal Democrat group leader, said that he would fund the reversals by stopping £1.04-million of the proposed £13-million being put into the council’s financial reserves.
He stated: “I wish to reduce the amount proposed to put into the Collection Volatility Fund to offset the removals of these savings as believe this presents the least risk rather than taking from the general reserve and financial sustainability reserve.
“This is a one off saving, as I don’t believe these services should be funded by reserves year on year, but I believe with the Labour government stating that this year’s local government financing is a sticking plaster with longer term settlements being promised, that we should keep this services running as it will be much harder and costly to reinstate if the opportunity allows.
“The priorities of the council going forward may also change post-election so the new administration should be afforded the opportunity to make those decisions on these services. The inclusion of the Plusha feasibility is a one-off commitment due to the ever-increasing danger it presents, I believe this council should be leading the way on this.”
The proposal will be seconded by Julian German, the independent opposition group leader on the authority.
Speaking on his proposals, Cllr Frost added: “We all know that we live in times of financial hardship and Cornwall Council is no different, however, for this administration to cut these services and instead choose to put £13m into reserves and press ahead with a capital programme that amounts to chasing unicorns is utterly shameful.
“With the government promising longer term funding settlements now is not the to cut these services but protect them. Our alternative budget isn’t just about numbers, it’s about maintaining our residents quality of lives. The Liberal Democrats will always put the people first.”