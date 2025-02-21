CORNWALL Council has announced that it is set to progress the business case for a major safety improvement at an A30 accident blackspot — with up to £250,000 committed to the work.
The notorious section at Plusha has seen several serious and fatal incidents in recent years, prompting calls for a redesign of the junction, which currently sees drivers having to cross the busy road to access the services and surrounding local area.
In 2015, National Highways — who are responsible for the trunk road network — developed several junction options with an underpass or an overbridge. However, due to funding pressures at the time the project never proceeded.
Following recent incidents at this location however a temporary 50mph limit was put in place, and National Highways is promoting a series of “lower cost, deliverable measures” on the section of the A30 between Kennards House to Five Lanes.
At January’s full council meeting a motion put forward by local councillor Adrian Parsons called on Cornwall Council to take the lead in developing a full redesign of the junction.
The motion was referred to cabinet for consideration, and a decision was taken to start preparing a business case showing how the work will meet the necessary criteria to qualify for funding from the national roads programme.
Cllr Connor Donnithorne, portfolio holder for transport at Cornwall Council, said: “We have listened to the calls for safety improvements at Plusha, and the decision to progress the business case underlines this council’s commitment to improving road safety for residents.
“I would like to recognise the work put in by the Cllr Parsons and the Safe Plusha group to bring this issue to full council and look forward to the development of this significant safety scheme.
“We will also continue to support National Highways on delivering the interim safety measures currently being developed for this section of the A30.”