A ROAD closure was put in place to enable recovery work after a collision between a caravan and a car on the A30.

The incident, which took place at 11.20am on Friday, June 20 occurred on the A30 at Bolventor.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said at the time of the incident taking place: “We were called at around 11.20am on Friday June 20 following a report of a road traffic collision involving a caravan and a car on the A30 at Bolventor.

“A road closure is in place while recovery work is carried out. Nobody has been injured.”