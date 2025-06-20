A ROAD closure was put in place to enable recovery work after a collision between a caravan and a car on the A30.
The incident, which took place at 11.20am on Friday, June 20 occurred on the A30 at Bolventor.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said at the time of the incident taking place: “We were called at around 11.20am on Friday June 20 following a report of a road traffic collision involving a caravan and a car on the A30 at Bolventor.
“A road closure is in place while recovery work is carried out. Nobody has been injured.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.