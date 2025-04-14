A WOMAN from Saltash who had hoped to stand as a town councillor in the upcoming May elections has been denied the chance to run due to what she says is an ‘administrative error’.
Beverly Gordon was surprised to see her name appear on the list of candidates for county councillor in the Cornish town, instead of the local town council election for the Saltash Tamar ward she intended to contest.
Ms Gordon became aware of the issue when the nominations for both town and county council elections were announced on May 3 – and quickly set about contacting senior officials at Cornwall Council, including Returning Officer, Kate Kennally, to highlight the matter.
There has since been a flurry of communications between Ms Gordon and council officials, the outcome of which is that in accordance with election law, the Returning Officer is unable to rectify the potential error once a submission has been officially submitted.
Although forms were submitted correctly and on time according to Ms Gordon, these were in fact for those wishing to stand for Cornwall Council, not Saltash Town Council.
A Cornwall Council statement read: “Beverly Gordon submitted a nomination form for the Cornwall Council unitary election. Once a valid form is submitted, the candidate stands nominated in accordance with the law, and the individual is entered into the Statement of Nominated Persons.
“Due to an administrative error, a letter stating Beverly Gordon was standing in the Saltash Town Council election was sent to her by mistake. We apologise for this error.
“The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the elections has passed and therefore Beverly Gordon remains a candidate for the Cornwall Council election.”
Ms Gordon said: “It has never been my intention to stand for Cornwall Council only for the town council.”
What has added to her ire is the Tamar Ward town council election will be uncontested as not all of the available seats have been filled.
