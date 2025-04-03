Ahead of the upcoming local elections on May 1, it has been revealed who will be standing in each area for their respective parties.
In May 2025, local elections will be taking place across 14 county councils, eight unitary councils, one metropolitan borough council, and the Isle of Scilly.
In Devon and Cornwall, residents will be taking to their local polling station on May 1to cast their vote for who they want representing them on their county and district councils.
Why do local elections matter?
In England, local authorities spent £59.4-billion (net current expenditure) on public services in 2022/23. The largest spending areas were adult social care (£20.5-billion) and children’s social care (£12.8-billion).
Parish councils are the lowest tier of local government and can work on local issues including bus shelters, play areas, community centres, consultation on neighbourhood planning and grants for local organisations.
Who can vote?
Those hoping to vote in the upcoming election must be over 18, and be British citizens, EU citizens, or qualifying Commonwealth citizens.
In this election, voters mist also have photographic ID in order to cast their vote.
Who is standing?
Altarnun & Stoke Climsland Electoral Division
- Vivian Hall - Conservative
- Adrian Parsons - Liberal Democrats
- Peter Swann - Reform UK
- Earl Terris - Green Party
Bodmin St Mary`s & St Leonard Electoral Division
- Sylvia Berry - Conservative
- Jeremy Cooper - Independent
- Lisa O’Connor - Reform UK
- Dan Rogerson - Liberal Democrats
Bodmin St Petroc`s Electoral Division
- Leigh Frost - Liberal Democrats
- Clare Pooley - Conservative
- Tony Wright - Reform UK
Bude Electoral Division
- Kevin Colwill - Liberal Democrats
- Peter La Broy - Independent
- Christopher Lynch - Reform UK
- Calum McGrath - Conservative
- Fancis Richens - Green Party
Callington & St Dominic Electoral Division
- Billy Doidge - Liberal Democrats
- Mark Jerman - Conservative
- Mark Johns - Reform UK
- Andrew Long - Mebyon Kernow
- George Muirhead - Labour
Calstock Electoral Division
- Lynn Brown - Liberal Democrats
- Angus Crocker - Reform UK
- James Flashman - Conservative
- Lara Kramer - Labour
- Natasha Ransom - Green Party
Camborne Roskear & Tuckingmill Electoral Division
- Alexander Ball - Independent
- John Cosgrove - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Florence Macdonald - Liberal Democrats
- David Stenner - Conservative
- John Tsoupakis - Reform UK
Camborne Trelowarren Electoral Division
- Steve Feary - Reform UK
- Rachel Garside - Liberal Democrats
- Jeannette Kellow - Conservative
- Nigel Miles - Green Party
- Felix Mortimer - Labour Party
- Paul White - Independent
Camborne West & Treswithian Electoral Division
- Zoe Fox - Mebyon Kernow
- Wendy Gauntlett - Liberal Democrats
- Karen Knight - Reform UK
- Linda Moore - Labour
- John Morgan - Conservative
Camelford & Boscastle Electoral Division
- Mark Burnett - Liberal Democrats
- George Hitchman-Smith - Green Party
- Barry Jordan - Conservative
- Mike Robins - Reform UK
Constantine, Mabe & Mawnan Electoral Division
- Mael Garrec - Mebyon Kernow
- Jayne Ninnes - Labour
- Chris Painter - Conservative
- Anna Thomason-Kenyon - Reform UK
- Keith West - Independent
- Linda Williams - Liberal Democrats
Crowan, Sithney & Wendron Electoral Division
- Trevenen Jenkin - Mebyon Kernow
- Mary-Jane Willows - Conservative
- Magaret Woodward - Reform UK
- Penny Young - Liberal Democrats
Falmouth Arwenack Electoral Division
- Laurie Magowan - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Oliver Minders - Liberal Democrats
- Steve Rubidge - Reform UK
- Christopher Saint - Conservative
- Jackie Walkden - Green Party
Falmouth Boslowick Electoral Division
- Samuel Carmichael - Mebyon Kernow
- Debra Clegg - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Alan Jewell - Conservative
- Myles Riley - Reform UK
- James Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Falmouth Penwerris Electoral Division
- Trisha Finney
- Catherine Owen - Green Party
- Roger Ridsdill - Reform UK
- Alan Rowe - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Tom Stubbs - Liberal Democrats
- Gordon Williams - Conservative
Falmouth Trescobeas & Budock Electoral Division
- Gavin Andrewartha - Reform UK
- John Ellis - Liberal Democrats
- Phil Hart - Conservative
- Jude Robinson - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- David Saunby - Independent
- Sam Westwood - Green Party
Feock & Kea Electoral Division
- Martyn Alvey - Conservative
- Susan Belo - Liberal Democrats
- Michele Palmer - Labour
- Derek Reed - Reform UK
Four Lanes, Beacon & Troon Electoral Division
- David Atherfold - Conservative
- Simon Barnes - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Bruce Craze - Reform UK
- Lansbury Frost - Liberal Democrats
- Jimmy Geach
- Reece Weatherburn - Mebyon Kernow
Fowey, Tywardreath & Par Electoral Division
- Tamsin Chapman-Gunner - Mebyon Kernow
- Renay Rickard - Labour
- Robery Ronney - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- George Taylor - Liberal Democrat
- Christine Varcoe - Conservative
- Ian Wilson - Reform UK
Gloweth, Malabar & Shortlanesend Electoral Division
- Joel Briant - Labour
- Alan Conway - Reform UK
- Jonathan Geach - Conservative
- Trevor Hall - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Karen La Borde - Green Party
- Joe Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Gwinear-Gwithian & Hayle East Electoral Division
- James Bannister - Labour
- Richard Goedegebuur - Liberal Democrats
- Rob Heslington - Reform UK
- Lionel Pascoe - Conservative
Hayle West Electoral Division
- Peter Channon - Reform UK
- Steve Hynes - Labour
- Jane Pascoe - Conservative
- Angelo Spencer-Smith - Independent
- Geoffrey Williams - Liberal Democrats
Helston North Electoral Division
- JP Collins - Reform UK
- Angie Foreman - Conservative
- Michael Stafford - Liberal Democrats
- Mike Thomas - Independent
Helston South & Meneage Electoral Division
- Nicola Boase - Liberal Democrats
- Guy Foreman - Conservative
- Tristan Mackie - Independent
- Jason Saunders - UKIP
- Craig Scott - Reform UK
Illogan & Portreath Electoral Division
- Jonathan Ashley - Labour
- Dave Crabtree - Conservative
- Cliff Crawford - Reform UK
- David Ekinsmyth - Liberal Democrats
Land`s End Electoral Division
- Marianna Baxter - Liberal Democrats
- Marie Christopher - Reform UK
- Brian Clemens - Independent
- Ian Flindall - Green Party
- Jonah Parsley - Conservative
Lanivet, Blisland & Bodmin St Lawrence Electoral Division
- Chris Batters - Liberal Democrats
- Len Croney - Green Party
- Jenny Cruse - Conservative
- Neil Ferris - Reform UK
Lanner, Stithians & Gwennap Electoral Division
- John Carley - Green Party
- Nigel Govier - Reform UK
- Jenny Hamilton - Conservative
- Roseveare Mumford - Liberal Democrats
- John Thomas - Independent
- Sue Winter - Labour and Co-operative Party
Launceston North & North Petherwin Electoral Division
- Dylan Billson - Labour
- Davey Green - Liberal Democrats
- Adam Paynter - Independent
- Paul Radley - Reform UK
- Raymond Tindle - Conservative
Launceston South Electoral Division
- John Conway - Independent
- Damon Dennis - Liberal Democrats
- Lisa Parry - Reform UK
Liskeard Central Electoral Division
- Kerry Cassidy - Labour
- Nick Craker - Conservative
- Kevin Grey - Reform UK
- Peter Sawford - Green Party
- Naomi Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Liskeard South & Dobwalls Electoral Division
- Simon Cassidy - Labour
- Andrew Field - Reform UK
- Jane Pascoe - Conservative
- Piers Revell - Green Party
- Chistopher Soanes - Liberal Democrats
Long Rock, Marazion & St Erth Electoral Division
- Terri Allen - Reform UK
- Clare Dyas - Green Party
- John Martin - Liberal Democrats
- Derek Thomas - Conservative
Looe East & Deviock Electoral Division
- Adam Bloodworth - Reform UK
- Richard Dorling - Conservative
- Mark Gibbons - Independent
- Jacqui Gratton - Labour
- John Hutty - Liberal Democrats
- Jamie Pearn - Independent
Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos & Lanteglos Electoral Division
- Jim Candy - Liberal Democrats
- Charles Horskins - Conservative
- Andy Jackson - Reform UK
- Michala Powell - Independent
- Isobel Taylor - Labour
Lostwithiel & Lanreath Electoral Division
- Scott Foley - Labour
- Patricia Moore - Conservative
- Sarah Preece - Liberal Democrats
- Ollie Williams - Reform UK
Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval & Heamoor Electoral Division
- Hugh Eddy - Independent
- Juliet Line - Liberal Democrats
- Giane Mortimer - Reform UK
- Alison Thomas - Conservative
Lynher Electoral Division
- Andrew Budd - Conservative
- Stewart Corney - Green Party
- Jim Gale - Reform UK
- Annette Lee - Labour
- Adam Sturtridge - Liberal Democrats
Mevagissey & St Austell Bay Electoral Division
- Lyndon Allen - Mebyon Kernow
- Richard Jenkin - Reform UK
- James Mustoe - Conservative
- Brian Sheen - Liberal Democrats
- Katie Truman - Labour
Mousehole, Newlyn & St Buryan Electoral Division
- Timothy Bennett - Reform UK
- Ian Curnow - Independent
- Thalia Marrington - Liberal Democrats
- Andrew Watts - Conservative
Mullion & St Keverne Electoral Division
- Tracey Clarke - Reform UK
- Rory Gow - Liberal Democrats
- Dicky Mint - Mebyon Kernow
- Anthony Soady - Conservative
Mylor, Perranarworthal & Ponsanooth Electoral Division
- Ruth Gripper - Liberal Democrats
- Ben Shankland - Reform UK
- Simon Symons - Independent
- Lesley Trenchard - Labour
- Peter Williams - Conservative
Newquay Central & Pentire Electoral Division
- Stephen Beal - Reform UK
- Graham Berry - Conservative
- Jessie Jacobs - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Joanna Kenny - Liberal Democrats
Newquay Porth & Tretherras Electoral Division
- Sandy Carter - Liberal Democrats
- Valerie Martin - Labour
- Olly Monk - Conservative
- Kevin Towill - Reform UK
Newquay Trenance Electoral Division
- Faith Brinkley - Labour
- Geoff Brown - Liberal Democrats
- Drew Creek - Green Party
- David Ellis - Reform UK
- Nick Morris - Conservative
Padstow Electoral Division
- Richard Harrison - Reform UK
- Max Livesey-Lodwick - Conservative
- James O’Keefe - Liberal Democrats
Penryn Electoral Division
- Jemima Adkins - Conservative
- John Bell - Reform UK
- Dean Evans - Green Party
- Jacquie Gammon - Liberal Democrats
- Sinead Hanks - Labour and Co-operative Party
Penwithick & Boscoppa Electoral Division
- Keith Butler - Liberal Democrats
- James Chesson - Labour
- Anne Double - Conservative
- Jamie Hanlon - Reform UK
- Matthew Luke - Mebyon Kernow
Penzance East Electoral Division
- Joan Beveridge - Labour
- Adrian Cocks - Reform UK
- Tim Dwelly - Independent
- Duncan Paul - Mebyon Kernow
- Simon Reed - Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Steer - Conservative
Penzance Promenade Electoral Division
- Mike Larsen - Conservative
- Nina Martin - Liberal Democrats
- Jim McKenna - Independent
- Paul Nicholson - Reform UK
- John Olivier - Labour
Perranporth Electoral Division
- Steven Arthur - Independent
- Louise Blackman - Reform UK
- Daniel Garside - Liberal Democrats
- Phillip Henwood - Conservative
- Andy Netherwood - Labour
- Jo Poulton - Green Party
Pool & Tehidy Electoral Division
- Susanne Desmonde - Reform UK
- Graham Ford - Liberal Democrat
- Sophie Johnson - Labour
- Maureen Rainbird - Conservative
- Ian Vivian-Villacci - Mebyon Kernow
Porthleven, Breage & Germoe Electoral Division
- Phil Angell - Reform UK
- Jay Hodgetts - Liberal Democrats
- John Keeling - Conservative
- Brod Ross - Labour
- Michael Toy - Independent
- Michael Tresidder - Mebyon Kernow
Poundstock Electoral Division
- Nicky Chopak - Liberal Democrats
- Gillian Faires - Green Party
- Aaron Lynch - Reform UK
- Tom O’Sullivan - Independent
- Stephen Sobey - Conservative
Probus & St Erme Electoral Division
- David Deadman - Liberal Democrats
- Karen Glasson - Conservative
- Cameron Jarmain - Labour
- Jacqueline Wall - Reform UK
Rame Peninsula & St Germans Electoral Division
- Marian Candy - Liberal Democrats
- Bob Davidson - Conservative
- Kate Ewert - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Tony Hill - Green Party
- Chris Wilton - Reform UK
Redruth Central, Carharrack & St Day Electoral Division
- Kevan Cook - Liberal Democrats
- Connor Donnithorne - Conservative
- Jason Johnston - Reform UK
- Donte Ragan - Mebyon Kernow
- Will Tremayne - Labour
Redruth North Electoral Division
- Robert Barnes - Labour
- Kim Cunnigham - Green Party
- Alan Dovey - Conservative
- Phillippe Marc - Liberal Democrats
- Roger Tarrant - Reform UK
Redruth South Electoral Division
- Barbara EllenBroek - Conservative
- Sally Harrison - Reform UK
- Deb Reeve - Labour
- Cheyene White - Liberal Democrats
Roche & Bugle Electoral Division
- Andy Coppin - Liberal Democrats
- Roger Hook - Conservative
- Daniel Needham - Labour
- Garry Tregidga - Mebyon Kernow
- Steve Trevelyan - Reform UK
Saltash Essa Electoral Division
- Richard Bickford -Independent
- Hilary Frank - Liberal Democrats
- Craig Mills - Labour
- Pete Samuels - Conservative
- Trevor Woodward - Reform UK
Saltash Tamar Electoral Division
- Beverly Gordon - Independent
- Keith Johnson - Reform UK
- Margaret Lennox-Boyd - Conservative
- Sarah Martin - Liberal Democrats
- Jane Suter - Labour
Saltash Trematon & Landrake Electoral Division
- John Brady - Independent
- Paul Cador - Reform UK
- Steve Miller - Liberal Democrats
- James Millidge - Independent
- Liam Palette - Labour
- Charlotte Reynolds - Green Party
- Scott Slavin - Conservative
St Agnes Electoral Division
- Jinny Clark - Conservative
- Pete Mitchell - Liberal Democrats
- Emantas Musneckis - Reform UK
- George Powley - Labour
St Austell Bethel & Holmbush Electoral Division
- Nathan Huddy - Reform UK
- Irwin Sammie - Liberal Democrats
- Jeremy Preece - Labour
- William Rowse - Conservative
St Austell Central & Gover Electoral Division
- Mark Gray - Liberal Democrats
- Maggi Hawken - Labour
- Sandra Keyward - Mebyon Kernow
- Oli Kimber - Conservative
- Sean Marchall
- Jack Yelland - Reform UK
St Austell Poltair & Mount Charles Electoral Division
- Paul Ashton - Reform UK
- Andrea Lanxon - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Jennifer Lingham - Liberal Democrat
- Mike Thompson
- Richard Williams-Pears - Conservative
St Blazey Electoral Division
- Pauline Giles - Conservative
- Clive Renowden - Reform UK
- Jenny Taylor - Liberal Democrats
- Tina Taylor - Labour
St Cleer & Menheniot Electoral Division
- Louis Sanderson - Labour
- Phil Seeva - Conservative
- Sean Smith - Reform UK
- George Thrussell - Liberal Democrats
St Columb Major, St Mawgan & St Wenn Electoral Division
- Mathew Appleton - Liberal Democrats
- Rowland O’Connor - Reform UK
- Sarah Thomson - Green Party
- Paul Wills - Independent
St Columb Minor & Colan Electoral Division
- Pauline Avery - Liberal Democrat
- John Fitter - Independent
- Mark Farmosa - Conservative
- Nigel May - Independent
- Christine Parsonage - Reform UK
- Nicola Tettmar - Labour
St Dennis & St Enoder Electoral Division
- Elizabeth Burroughs - Liberal Democrats
- Dick Cole - Mebyon Kernow
- Andrew Hannan - Conservative
- Stuart Hinde - Labour
- Stephen Pike - Reform UK
St Goran, Tregony & the Roseland Electoral Division
- Greg Ayres - Labour
- Dylan Collard - Reform UK
- Julian German - Independent
- Nick Hiscott - Conservative
- Mark Mitchley - Liberal Democrat
- Ian Wood - Green Party
St Ives East, Lelant & Carbis Bay Electoral Division
- Alison Groves - Reform UK
- Claire Hiscott - Conservative
- Luke Rogers - Liberal Democrats
- Johnnie Wells - Independent
St Ives West & Towednack Electoral Division
- Keith Andrews - Reform UK
- Paul Kennedy - Liberal Democrats
- Andrew Mitchell - Independent
- Chris Paulin - Conservative
St Mewan & Grampound Electoral Division
- Jake Bonetta - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Julie Cunningham - Reform UK
- Steve Double - Conservative
- Steve Humphreys - Liberal Democrat
St Newlyn East, Cubert & Goonhavern Electoral Division
- Stuart Barker - Reform UK
- Alan Bowers - Independent
- Robert Cook - Green Party
- Charles Farmer - Liberal Democrats
- Adrian Harvey - Independent
- Ruth Jury - Conservative
- Samuel Pritchard - Labour
St Stephen-in-Brannel Electoral Division
- Richard Evans - Labour
- Josh Eyre - Conservative
- Elaine Kist - Reform UK
- Mike Mclening - Independent
- David Simpson - Liberal Democrat
St Teath & Tintagel Electoral Division
- Angie Crawford - Green Party
- David Garrigan - Liberal Democrats
- Kevin Johnson - Reform UK
- Karen Jordan - Conservative
Stratton, Kilkhampton & Morwenstow Electoral Division
- Faye Emery - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Shaw - Reform UK
- Shorne Tilbey - Conservative
- John Walter - Green Party
Threemilestone & Chacewater Electoral Division
- Louise Coley - Labour
- Tony Martin - LIberal Democrats
- Cy Marven - Green Party
- Blacklery Murphey - Conservative
- Dulcie Tudor - Independent
- Paul Whitehouse - Reform UK
Torpoint Electoral Division
- Linda Dunstone - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Richard Matthews - Liberal Democrats
- Rob Parsonage - Reform UK
- John Tivnan - Conservative
Truro Boscawen & Redannick Electoral Division
- Vanda Arthur - Reform UK
- Chris Green - Independent
- Zach Griffiths - Labour
- Steve Horscroft -Mebyon Kernow
- Marilyn Liddicoat - Conservative
- Rob Nolan - Liberal Democrats
- Nigel Unwin - Green Party
Truro Moresk & Trehaverne Electoral Division
- Rebecca Eva - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Sam Rabey -Independent
- Simon Rogers - Reform UK
- Lindsay Southcombe - Green Party
- Jonanthan Peter - Independent
- Steven Webb - Liberal Democrats
- Chris Wells - Conservative
- Rheya Baird - Reform UK
- Martha Green - Labour
- Rod Pascoe - Liberal Democrats
- Loic Rich - Independent
- David Sunderhauf - Green Party
- James Woolas - Conservative
Wadebridge East & St Minver Electoral Division
- Robyn Harris - Reform UK
- Rosie Moore - Liberal Democrats
- Carrol Mould - Conservative
- Amanda Pennington - Green Party
- Andy Penny - Independent
Wadebridge West & St Mabyn Electoral Division
- Debbie Lambert - Liberal Democrats
- Robin Moorcroft - Independent
- Nicole Russo - Reform UK