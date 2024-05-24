Devon & Cornwall Police say they are working with partners and local residents to make potential locations in the counties unattractive to organisers of raves with an ‘increased possibility of these events taking place over the Bank Holiday weekends.’
Uniformed and plain clothes officers are regularly patrolling areas which have been identified as possible targets of rave organisers and we are also working with farmers and landowners to secure sites and make them unsuitable locations.
A spokesperson said: “We know the misery raves can cause to the local communities with loud music keeping people awake for hours on end, and businesses impacted too. It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife and land is often left badly damaged.
“We would like to encourage our local communities, including farmers and landowners, to take proactive and pre-emptive measures to make it an unattractive option for organisers by keeping their land, open spaces and property secure.
“These measures can be as simple as ensuring padlocks on gateways are serviceable, broken fences or open gateways are closed and any buildings are properly secured.
“Communities can also help us by being our eyes and ears and reporting to us if they see any of the following signs in their local area: An unusual increase in road traffic in rural areas; social media activity advertising the rave and its location, vehicles carrying sound equipment and large gatherings of people in unusual areas late at night, such as farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings.
“Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.
“There is also an increased risk to the welfare of those attending with unknown substances often being distributed and crimes associated with consumption of drink or drugs, people driving under the influence and a lack of emergency or first aid provisions on site.
“Anyone who sees these signs should report it to us by calling 101, or if they see organisers setting up equipment, call 999.”
People can also report, 100% anonymously, to the charity Crimestoppers either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.