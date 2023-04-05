Callum Pearson, 24, of Sunrising, Looe, is set to appear at Truro Crown Court on today, April 5, on a charge of Section 18 GBH.
A charge of Section 18 assault charge means that in the view of the police, a defendant may have launched a repeat or planned attack, deliberately selected weapons or adapted an article to cause injury (such as breaking a glass before an attack), made prior threats, used an offensive weapon against a victims head or kicked a victims head.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Callum Pearson, 24, of Sunrising, Looe, has been charged with causing Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with intent. He will appear at Truro Crown Court today, 5 April."
The charge comes after police were called to an incident in Looe on April 3, 2023, after receiving reports that a man in his 30s had been assaulted and stabbed in the leg in Sunrising.
At the time of the incident, a cordon was put in place for a number of hours, and the male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious.