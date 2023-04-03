A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a ‘stabbing incident’ in Looe.
Police were called to Sunrising, Looe at around 11:50 am on Monday, April 3 after receiving reports that a man in his 30’s had been assaulted and stabbed.
Upon arrival, officers found that an individual had received a stab wound to a leg, taken to hospital with injuries which are ‘believed not to be serious’.
Residents in the area reported seeing a large police presence amid the commotion.
A cordon was put in place with officers at the scene while investigations took place, with the cordon being in place well into the evening of Monday, April 3.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a 24-year-old male from Looe was apprehended in relation to the incident.
They said: “Police were called at 11.50am today to Sunrising, Looe, to a report that a man in his 30s had been assaulted and sustained a stab wound to the leg. He has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.
“A 24-year-old man from Looe has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.
“A cordon is in place and officers remain at the scene at this time.”