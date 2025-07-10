“What cannot be ignored, however, is the deeply concerning role played by both the media and Ben Maguire MP, Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall in all of this. It is now clear that Mr Maguire launched a politically motivated smear campaign under the guise of parliamentary privilege, abusing his position and the resources entrusted to him by the public for personal and partisan gain in the run up to the Cornwall Council elections. “This was never about justice. It was about a self-serving political witch hunt.