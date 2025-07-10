A CONTROVERSIAL former Cornwall councillor who breached the authority’s code of conduct has thanked those who have stood by him after the police stated no further action will be taken against him.
Louis Gardner said he “won’t forget those who trusted him” after Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that criminal charges will not be brought following complaints related to his role in approving a £200,000 council grant to Spaceport Cornwall, while also having accepted a job offer with the organisation.
But Mr Gardner, the former Conservative cabinet member for the economy, accused the media and Ben Maguire MP, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall of playing a “deeply concerning role in all of this” following a 'misconduct in public office' complaint being made by a member of the public.
He accused Mr Maguire of launching a “politically motivated” smear campaign under the “guise of parliamentary privilege.”
Mr Gardner said he would take all available legal and political measures to ensure that no member of parliament, “can ever again misuse” parliamentary mechanisms to attack political opponents “without evidence or consequence.”
Mr Gardner said: “I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt thanks to everyone who has stood by me during what has been one of the most difficult periods of my public life. Your hundreds of messages of support, your belief in my integrity, and your refusal to be swayed by politically motivated headlines have meant the world to me.
“I am pleased to confirm that, after a full and thorough investigation, the police have entirely exonerated me. No wrongdoing at all was found, and no charges will be brought. This outcome is not just a personal vindication, it is proof that truth still matters.
“What cannot be ignored, however, is the deeply concerning role played by both the media and Ben Maguire MP, Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall in all of this. It is now clear that Mr Maguire launched a politically motivated smear campaign under the guise of parliamentary privilege, abusing his position and the resources entrusted to him by the public for personal and partisan gain in the run up to the Cornwall Council elections. “This was never about justice. It was about a self-serving political witch hunt.
“His actions have not only damaged reputations but undermined the very principles of fairness and accountability that our democracy depends on. “Let me be clear: I will not allow this to happen to anyone else. I will take all available legal and political measures to ensure that no Member of Parliament, Ben Maguire or otherwise, can ever again misuse parliamentary mechanisms to attack political opponents without evidence or consequence.
“Thank you for those who trusted me. I won’t forget it.
Mr Maguire, has reiterated his call for higher standards and stronger accountability in local government, following the conclusion of the police investigation into the conduct of Mr Gardner.
The North Cornwall MP has campaigned for transparency and accountability throughout the process after a separate Cornwall Council investigation found Mr Gardner in breach of its code of conduct on five separate counts.
Mr Maguire said: “The police have concluded that the criminal threshold has not been met in this case.
“This does not mean it was right for a sitting cabinet member to be given, or accept, a top job with one of the council’s companies and then not declare any interest when awarding public funds to that very same organisation. Let me be clear: it was morally and ethically wrong.
“Cornwall Council’s investigator found multiple breaches of its code of conduct and concluded, ‘I cannot conceive a situation where anyone would consider that, by being in the meeting and voting on this funding, this would not result in any benefit at all for Spaceport and thereby indirectly for the subject member.
“Clearly changes must now be made at every level of Cornwall Council to ensure this abuse of public office never happens again. The Cornish taxpayer deserves so much better than this.
“I am heartened to see the new council administration is launching a review into its recruitment processes and I will be following this closely to ensure real changes are made. I have met with Council leaders individually to convey the message ‘business as usual’ won’t cut it. Lessons must be learned from this very sorry episode which has been a national embarrassment.”
