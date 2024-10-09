Specially trained search officers continue searches for missing woman, Anne Stacey, in the St Cleer area.
Since she was reported missing more than 150 officers and staff, as well as Search and Rescue volunteers, have been involved in searches and enquiries in efforts to locate the 79 year old.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We have received a significant number of potential sightings from the public. We would like to thank you for taking the time to report these to us.
“Through enquiries the below is believed to be Anne’s last known activity:
“September 25 - Anne was seen on CCTV at Morrisons in Liskeard
“September 26 – Anne is seen at home
“September 27 – Anne is spoken to on the phone – it is believed she is at home
“September 28 – Possible sighting of Anne near her home around lunchtime. She was believed to be walking in the direction of Well Lane and Tremar. She was wearing a long blue coat and used two walking sticks.
“At this time, we have no information to suggest that she has travelled outside of the local area.
“The local community will continue to see activity in the local area today and we’d encourage anyone in St Cleer who has not yet checked their gardens, outbuildings and sheds, to please do so.”
Anyone who sees Anne or has any information which may help is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 817 of 3 October.