SEARCHES are continuing for a pensioner missing from the St Cleer area since September 27.
Anne Stacey’s disappearance has led to a large-scale policing operation with assistance from search and rescue.
They have also issued a new picture of 79-year-old Anne, taken from CCTV.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police have released a new image of missing woman, Anne Stacey, aged 79, as searches continue to locate her.
“This image is taken from CCTV at Morrisons in Liskeard where she visited on September 25.
“The last confirmed contact with Anne was on Friday September 27 at her home address. Her movements following that time remain unknown.
“Over the last few days, a significant policing operation has been underway in efforts to locate Anne by specially trained teams and Search and Rescue volunteers.
“This has included house to house visits, vast area searches and CCTV enquiries.
“We have also received a large number of possible sightings of Anne, which officers have followed up on but at this time none of these have been confirmed.
“The local community will continue to see officers out today and we’d urge anyone who lives in St Cleer to check their gardens, sheds and outbuilding as well as doorbell and dashcam footage.
“If you see Anne or know of her whereabouts please call police on 999 quoting log 817 of October 3.”