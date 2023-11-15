Written by: Donna Harris
We head to the East Cornwall Point-to-Point race meeting this coming Sunday 19thNovember, which will be held at the popular track at Great Trethew, Menheniot. Six races are on offer with the first starting at 12 noon. 68 entries have been received. This is a popular course for maiden horses, and will no doubt be a potential to see many young horses and jockeys for the future.
First up is the Flat race for four and five year old’s which promises to be an exciting opener, with many having their racecourse debut. Catching the eye at first glance are both Woodlark and Impecunious, both out of the Les Jefford yard, either could be a winning ride for jockey Anna Johnston. Duaden Island is another who could run well having a healthy mares weight allowance for the Robert Chanin team.We then see the Dawe Haken & Dodd-sponsored maiden race with 21 entries, this has attracted a couple of Getaway-sired offspring with Getaway Cory for the Tim Vaughan, team having some good place form under rules and also Get Cracking (Myles Osbourne, having finished third at the Dunsmore meeting again should run well.
Next up is the James Kittow Butchers-sponsored mixed open race, in which three times ex National Hunt winner The Kings Writ could be impressive for owner Kayley Woollacott. Millbank Flyer won three races last season, and could battle out the uphill finish under trainer/jockey Ed Rees.The Kings Head Inn-sponsored novice riders race follows in which top rated Halo des Obeaux could give young jockey Ed Vaughan a win here, being an ex dual National Hunt winner when with Paul Nicholls, looks to love soft/heavy ground. They could come up against The Jack Veysey owned/trained and ridden Ellipsism having won two races last season at the Dunsmore and Flete Park meetings.Toad Hall Cottages sponsor the restricted race, in which Templier d’Habert for the Les Jefford/Anna Johnston combination progressed well last season with a win at Flete Park and second at Bratton Down. Also Whitsand Bay catches the eye after a win at Cotley for trainer Callum Pritchard.
Finally up is the Group Travel-sponsored confined race which could go the way of Halo des Obeaux if not running earlier today, the team also have the option of Siberian Star having finished third at Dunsmore. Call Simon will be well fancied for the Robert Chanin team after his second at the Dunsmore meeting which could have set him up well for a win here.
The course offers fabulous track-side viewing, on course hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a host of trade stands. Dogs on leads welcome. Entrance to the course is £15 including racecard, cash only on gate. Young farmers are £10 and children under 16 free. The course is located off the A38 between Saltash and Liskeard at Menheniot PL14 3PZ. Check out [email protected] and the Devon & Cornwall Point to Point facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/pointingdc