Next up is the James Kittow Butchers-sponsored mixed open race, in which three times ex National Hunt winner The Kings Writ could be impressive for owner Kayley Woollacott. Millbank Flyer won three races last season, and could battle out the uphill finish under trainer/jockey Ed Rees.The Kings Head Inn-sponsored novice riders race follows in which top rated Halo des Obeaux could give young jockey Ed Vaughan a win here, being an ex dual National Hunt winner when with Paul Nicholls, looks to love soft/heavy ground. They could come up against The Jack Veysey owned/trained and ridden Ellipsism having won two races last season at the Dunsmore and Flete Park meetings.Toad Hall Cottages sponsor the restricted race, in which Templier d’Habert for the Les Jefford/Anna Johnston combination progressed well last season with a win at Flete Park and second at Bratton Down. Also Whitsand Bay catches the eye after a win at Cotley for trainer Callum Pritchard.