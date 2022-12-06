Next up is the Crown Inn Lanlivery-sponsored Maiden race, and with 33 entries this race could well be divided on the day. Those catching the eye are One Tree Hill for trainer Lee Glanville, Frozen Account (Dean Summersby) Tango Pete (Max Comley) and Honorary Colonel (Michael Watson) There follows The Moores of St Wenn-sponsored ladies’ race, in which Shantou Flyer stands out for Olive Nicholls to ride, having dead heated with Commanche Red at Larkhill two weeks ago, they are sure to come on for that run. The veteran Southfield Theatre will always put up a brave performance for the Sara Bradstock team, and for breeder Angela Yeoman.