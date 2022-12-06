Written by Donna Harris
This coming Sunday will see the return of point-to-point horse racing action at the popular track for The Cornwall Club at The Royal Cornwall Show Ground, Wadebridge on December 11.
With more than 100 entries received for this festive pre Christmas meeting in the area, this has to be an event not to be missed. Not only are there competitive men’s and ladies’ open races, it will be the first of the Exeter Racecourse Intermediate race series, which is a series qualifier to be held at Exeter Racecourse. An early start time of 11am is a must with the Tinks Catering-sponsored veteran and novice riders race.
Dawson City for jockey Chloe Emsley is the highest rated, but now at 13 years maybe challenged. Another to consider would be Bistouri d’Honore after his six-length second last month for jockey Alice Procter, he sets a good record with four wins and six runner up places. Commanche Red was a dead heat winner at Larkhill two weeks ago for young jockey Molly Landau, and previous course winner Broadclyst for Alice Johnston to ride, will also feature high in the betting.
Next up is the Crown Inn Lanlivery-sponsored Maiden race, and with 33 entries this race could well be divided on the day. Those catching the eye are One Tree Hill for trainer Lee Glanville, Frozen Account (Dean Summersby) Tango Pete (Max Comley) and Honorary Colonel (Michael Watson) There follows The Moores of St Wenn-sponsored ladies’ race, in which Shantou Flyer stands out for Olive Nicholls to ride, having dead heated with Commanche Red at Larkhill two weeks ago, they are sure to come on for that run. The veteran Southfield Theatre will always put up a brave performance for the Sara Bradstock team, and for breeder Angela Yeoman.
The Trevarthans-sponsored men’s open race, looks equally competitive with outside raider Alan Hill’s trained entry Mighty Storm heading the ratings, however Humaniste is a recent Dunsmore winner for the Danielle Kenealy team and could be a winning ride for jockey Will Biddick. Exeter Racecourse is the sponsor of the Intermediate qualifying series race, which is another hot race on the card.
Top weighted Voie Dans Voie for outside trainer/raider Alan Hill needs to reproduce top form when winning here in December 2021, Ask Dai for the David Gibbs team looks a danger and is also a previous course winner, whilst Party Tunes could steal this for team Summersby with daughter Charlotte Summersby aboard.
Finally up to close the day, is the restricted race sponsored by Mr & Mrs A Hayward which is another tricky race to call, with those catching the eye being Great Schema for team Chris Barber, Serenisa for the Alan Hill team, Wise Garden for the Danielle Kenealy team and recent winner Firefly for the Nikki Frost team.
There will be a host of rural trade stands under cover in the long barn, which are a great place for Christmas shopping, there is a bar, hot and cold food and refreshments, seating area and a number of bookies. The paddock will again be situated in front of the barn. There will not be any live streaming for this event.
Entrance to the course is £15 per person which includes a racecard. Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. The course is located at the Royal Cornwall Show Ground off the A39 PL7JE. Check out websites www.pointingdc.co.uk for up to date info on entries and race conditions and www.weatherbyspointtopoint.co.uk