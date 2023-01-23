Plymouth Citybus has issued a warning to bus users of severe delays.
It comes after the A38 was closed for a number of hours after a three-car collision between Trerulefoot roundabout and Carkeel roundabout.
They've said that the road is due to be closed until 18:45pm this evening (January 23) at the earliest, leading to a number of disruptions to services.
Affected routes include the PCB11, PCB12, PCB12A, and PCB72 services, with Plymouth Citybus saying that users can expect 'significant disruption' to services as a result of the road traffic collision.
In the latest update issued by the bus operator, which operates the majority of bus routes in and out of Cornwall, a spokesperson for the company added: "Cornwall services via Saltash delayed by over an hour. PCB72 operating via Torpoint."