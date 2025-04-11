MEMBERS of a town council planning committee expressed frustration at being ‘put in a corner’ by Cornwall Council over plans for a 71-bed extra care facility for over 55s on land near to the Bodmin Beacon nature reserve.
Bodmin Town Council discussed the proposals at a meeting of its committee on April 9, where they heard representations from Cornwall Council’s care and wellbeing team about the plans which are the subject of a planning application.
The planning committee present, comprising of chair Cllr Pete Skea, mayor Cllr Liz Ahearn, Cllr Jeremy Cooper, Cllr Jody Renals, Cllr Phil Cooper and Cllr Hilda Blacklaw then heard representations from a larger than usual attendance from the members of the public present about their concerns for the development, with the duo from Cornwall Council answering their questions.
Emma Wherry, one of the members of public present said she had concerns over the impact of the increased traffic caused by the 71 proposed apartments, comprising 62 one-bed flats and nine two-bed apartments.
Ms Wherry asked the representatives of the council why the location was chosen for the development, stating that while she agrees fully that the provision was needed, she felt the location in a field adjoining the nature reserve was an inappropriate location which she feared would cause additional flooding problems for properties on Foster Drive adjoining the development.
She added that there were four fields in the council’s ownership, of which three had been recently planted with trees as part of the ‘forest for Cornwall’ initiative and asked why one of the fields adjoining Crabtree Lane, which she felt was a more suitable access point compared to the less suitable Whitestone Road wasn’t assessed.
The council representatives confirmed that the location chosen by the council for the proposals was the only one ‘available at this present time’ for a development size which was required to make the proposals viable to a developer.
Other residents present echoed the concerns of Ms Wherry, with all present fully acknowledging that while they fully supported the importance and requirement of the plans, the location chosen was inappropriate, in their view.
The representatives from the council were then asked about how the development would be funded at a time when budgets are known to be tight.
It was confirmed that Cornwall Council were acting as a ‘promoter’ for the scheme, developing the proposals to go forward to a planning application on their land which, upon it being granted, would then be offered to a private developer at a discounted rate to develop.
The developer would then fund the construction of the building, with the possibility of grant funding from Homes England subsidising the build, which would then be owned by the private company, likely to be a ‘social housing’ type provider, with all the properties for sale or rent being subject to an affordable home tenure by covenant.
Cllr Jeremy Cooper asked if Cornwall Council had investigated repurposing vacant buildings in the town centre for the scheme, adding: “It would give better opportunities for community cohesion and provide easier routes in to the town centre.”
In response, it was stated that the development needed to be that size to be viable to developers and this would be difficult to achieve in the town centre.
Cllr Phil Cooper said: “I one hundred percent agree, and I don’t think anyone would disagree that this is needed but there needs to be discussion on where it is placed, is it best suited to the needs of those who will live there and the wider community?
“From my perspective, Cornwall Council missed a big opportunity to put a scheme like this on the old St Lawrence’s site where Treveth have been building all of those houses. That would have been the perfect location for it, with the increase in facilities at the hospital, it would have been so much better with traffic much easier to manage. I guess that’s just the way it is, Cornwall Council have chosen to develop the site using other routes.”
Cllr Pete Skea aired concerns that the site, closer to the outskirts of the town than it is the centre may lead to the residents living there being more isolated than they would be in a more central location.
Councillors aired concerns that the site being proposed was not suitable for the proposal, with some observing that they were being put into an ‘impossible position’ by Cornwall Council.
Cllr Jeremy Cooper said: “The Willow report, a report commissioned by Cornwall Council specifically stipulates that the modernisation of vacant buildings should be considered for this type of housing in the first instance. At the previous meeting where we were asked for feedback, we suggested other sites that may be more suitable, asked if you’d considered Victoria Square, which has land under Cornwall Council’s ownership, or at the site of Carnewater doctors surgery when that’s vacated and the adjacent factory shop, we’ve made the point previously that we do not feel this development is appropriately located or that there will be enough control, such as occupancy, particularly in the control of a commercial entity.
“The issue for me is that Cornwall Council have developed two large housing estates at Dunmere. Treveth, the council’s own housebuilding company have developed St Lawrence’s and its not as if the need for extra care housing is anything new, the Willow Report came out several years ago while the housebuilding at Dunmere is still ongoing. This sort of scheme would have been absolutely perfect there, but it would seem those in charge at the council did not have the benefit of foresight so we’re left with this proposal or nothing.”
“As a council, we’re being put into an impossible position because there’s absolutely no doubt that this sort of scheme is needed, and we want it in Bodmin, but we feel this is absolutely not the location it should be built in. It feels like we’ve been presented with an ultimatum that if we don’t like this scheme, there won’t be anything at all here.”
In response, the representatives from Cornwall Council stated: “At the moment this is the only option, other sites might come along which might be appropriate but at this moment of time, this is all we’ve got that fits the criteria required to make it viable and the demand for these types of properties is there now. I wouldn’t say we’re giving Bodmin Town Council an ultimatum, further down the line something might become available, who knows whats around the corner?”
Councillors went onto discuss the scheme in more detail, with those present trying to weigh up the balance of wanting such a scheme in Bodmin, but not comfortable with the location of the scheme.
It was eventually proposed by Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin that the council opt to not support the proposals based on the location, while making clear that the committee were supportive of the concept of extra care housing in the town.
